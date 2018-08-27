Palmetto Elementary School Receives ‘Truck Load’ of School Supplies from Monster Jam® & Great Clips®

PALMETTO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 15, 2018, Palmetto Elementary School students received a MONSTER surprise — $5,000 worth of school supplies donated by Great Clips, Inc.® and Monster Jam®. The big reveal took place outside of Palmetto Elementary and gathered together the school’s more than 700 students. Bryce Kenny, driver of the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® Monster Jam truck, along with his partners at Great Clips, delivered the truck load of supplies as part of a North American initiative to support local communities during the busy back-to-school season. Kenny spent time with the students and wished them well on the school year to come.

“We’re so honored to show our appreciation for the young students who are the future of our communities, as well as the teachers who spend so much of their personal time, energy and money to ensure the back-to-school season is a success,” says Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Great Clips, Inc. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Monster Jam and Bryce to give back to this well-deserving community.”

In addition to Palmetto Elementary School, Great Clips, Inc. and Monster Jam are surprising another lucky school with a TRUCK LOAD of school supplies. This time, the elementary school is located in Calgary, Canada, and the surprise will take place on September 13, 2018.

“We have an obligation to our future generations to raise up dreamers and visionaries, and it starts with our schools,” says Kenny. “This donation ensures that these elementary school students will have a monstrous start to the school year. Monster Jam and I am honored to be a part of giving back to the community.”

For more information on this back-to-school giving initiative, visit Great Clips, Inc. and Monster Jam on Facebook or Twitter.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips® has more than 4,300 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. No appointments are needed, and salons are open nights and weekends. Getting a great haircut is more convenient than ever with Great Clips’ Online Check-In and Clip Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About Monster Jam

Monster Jam is the most accessible and family-friendly sport in the world today. Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam takes center stage in the world’s most iconic venues, sporting meticulously manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, ever-evolving trucks to their limits. The Monster Jam drivers are athletes at the core and experts in four-wheeled, controlled aggression. Monster Jam, the larger-than-life sport that always leaves you entertained.

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience (coming Fall 2018) and Jurassic World Live Tour (coming Fall 2019). Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.