HFF Announces $148M Sale of 20-Building Light Industrial Portfolio in Dallas, Houston and Charlotte

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HFF announces the $148 million sale of a 20-building, Class A, light industrial portfolio totaling 1.25 million square feet in Dallas and Houston, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The HFF team marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Adler Real Estate Partners. Exeter Property Group purchased the portfolio.

The portfolio comprises Cardinal Park in Dallas; three properties in Houston, Bammel Business Park, Business Center at Park 10 and Legacy Park; and Shopton Ridge in Charlotte. All five properties are situated in highly desirable, infill submarkets with strong tenant demand.

The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included managing director Adam Herrin and director Stephen Bailey along with senior managing directors Rusty Tamlyn and Chris Norvell, managing director Trent Agnew and director Patrick Nally.

About Adler Real Estate Partners

Adler Real Estate Partners is an entrepreneurial real estate company pursuing a vertically integrated niche strategy which invests in multi-tenant industrial and office properties. The company is highly focused on a specific market sector, enabling it to generate favorable risk adjusted returns. Learn more at https://adler-partners.com.

About Exeter Property Group

Exeter Property Group is a real estate investment manager focused on industrial properties and portfolios across North America and Europe. As hands-on operators, Exeter’s experienced team of real estate experts acquires, develops and manages big box warehouse, multi-tenant logistics and select suburban and urban office and multi-family properties out of multiple regional offices. Its combination of local execution and national scope allows Exeter to construct diversified, high-performing portfolios to deliver superior real estate solutions to its tenants and to deliver proven risk-adjusted returns to its investors. For more information, visit http://exeterpg.com.

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.