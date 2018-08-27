The TeleDentists Announces Partnership with Call A Doctor Plus, Brings Virtual Dentist Visits to Total Telehealth Solutions, Opens Additional Reseller Opportunities

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The TeleDentists, providing virtual dentist visits for urgent oral/dental problems 24/7/365 and face-to-face next day appointments when needed, today announces a strategic partnership with Call A Doctor Plus, which serves employers and groups, families and individuals, brokers and agents with 24/7 access to quality healthcare. As a reseller of The TeleDentists, Call A Doctor Plus integrates virtual dentist solutions into its overall portfolio of services addressing financial, mental and physical health. The roll-out includes several thousand enrollees on a per member per month basis, with expectations that enrollment will reach 100,000 members in 2019.

Gary Wald, CEO, The TeleDentists and a co-founder of Teladoc in 2004, adds, “This meaningful partnership launches virtual dental care into comprehensive health benefits and telehealth platforms. It also signals opportunities for other resellers to introduce this valuable option to their customer base.”

The TeleDentists will be featured alongside Call A Doctor Plus key partnerships that include Teladoc Health, Life Assistance, Medical Bill Saver and Discount Prescription Card. Call A Doctor Plus is a sister company to the TeleCare Partners Group, a leading provider of virtual healthcare to institutions serving the eldercare sector.

Louis Daniels, CEO, Call A Doctor Plus, says, “We are extremely pleased to bring first-to-market virtual dental care to our growing customer base. This relationship exemplifies the importance of oral health in overall health, and aligns with our mission to connect people to quality, affordable healthcare – anytime, anywhere.”

A Mayo Clinic report recommends good oral hygiene every day, advising consumers to contact a dentist as soon as an oral health problem arises. The TeleDentists support that guideline. Its service enables people to get help 24/7 when urgent oral health and dental needs arise.

