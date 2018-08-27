Grupo Acir Renews and Expands Relationship with Triton Digital to Measure Their Digital Audio Audience

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, a leading technology provider for the global audio industry, announced today that Grupo Acir, a Mexican media company specializing in the operation of radio stations, has expanded its relationship with Triton Digital for the delivery, monetization, and now measurement of its digital audio content.

Through this partnership, Grupo Acir will utilize Triton Digital’s Webcast Metrics® service to measure the size and scale of their highly-engaged listening audience. In addition, Grupo Acir will continue to leverage Triton’s robust audio streaming network to deliver a high-quality listening experience across their 60 stations, as well as their flexible ad server, Tap, to dynamically insert targeted audio ads into their online streams.

To support their monetization goals, Grupo Acir will continue to make their audio inventory available in Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace, a2x®, leveraging Triton’s audio SSP, Yield-Op, to control access, pricing, ad quality settings, and the configuration of open and private deals with specific buyers, brands, or sales houses.

“Triton Digital has a way of understanding, anticipating, and solving for the needs of broadcast radio in a way that no other technology provider can,” said Manuel Pérez del Castillo, Quality and IT Director at Grupo Acir. “With unsurpassed innovation, sophistication, and support, Triton Digital is the perfect partner to support the ongoing growth and evolution of our digital audio strategy.”

“We are pleased to continue to provide Grupo Acir with the best-in-class technology and support they need to deliver and monetize their digital audio content, and to measure their online listening audience,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “Webcast Metrics will provide Grupo Acir with invaluable data to help strengthen their monetization strategy and generate additional revenue, including audience listening information across smart speakers, desktop, mobile, Smart TVs, tablets, and other internet connected devices.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton Digital provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton Digital powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service, that makes it easy for advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and time to reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Grupo Acir

Grupo ACIR is one of the most important media companies in Mexico. We have been recognized as leaders in broadcasting for 50 years. Today we are ready to undertake a renewal that seeks to better connect with our audience and advertisers through our platforms in radio, digital, and events. With a presence in 25 cities of the Mexican territory and the most modern transmission system, we are the preference of millions of Mexicans.