Amblin Partners Begins Principal Photography on “A Dog’s Journey.”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amblin Partners announced today that it has begun principal photography on “A Dog’s Journey,” the much-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s beloved “A Dog’s Purpose.” Both films are based on the inspirational, best-selling books by award-winning author W. Bruce Cameron.

Co-financed and co-produced by Walden Media and Alibaba Pictures, “A Dog’s Journey” reunites Dennis Quaid as Ethan with his cherished dog, Bailey, voiced by Josh Gad—who also returns. Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Henry Lau and Kathryn Prescott have joined the film, which is being directed by Gail Mancuso. The screenplay was written by W. Bruce Cameron & Cathryn Michon and Wally Wolodarsky & Maya Forbes. Gavin Polone is producing the film.

“A Dog’s Journey” will be distributed by Universal Pictures in the U.S. and select international territories.

In making the announcement, Amblin President and Co-CEO Jeff Small said, “We are excited to join with our partners at Walden Media and Alibaba Pictures to produce ‘A Dog’s Journey,’ the follow-up to our successful ‘A Dog’s Purpose.’ With Director Gail Mancuso at the helm, we can’t wait to share another beautiful story about the special bond between humans and their treasured dogs.”

Frank Smith, Walden Media’s President and CEO, said, “Walden Media is proud to produce content that warms the heart and bring entire families together. ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ beautifully conveyed the unconditional love dogs bring to our families and lives, and we are excited to be portraying this unbreakable bond once again with ‘A Dog’s Journey,’ produced together with Amblin Partners and Alibaba Pictures.”

“Our mission is to be a gateway for Hollywood into China and help great universal stories with positive energy maximize their potential with audiences in China and around the world,” said Alibaba Pictures President Wei Zhang. “‘A Dog’s Purpose’ was embraced by audiences globally with great storytelling and a heartwarming message. We are excited to build upon the success of that film by working with our partners at Amblin and Walden to bring the next chapter of this film to audiences around the world.”

Published by Forge Books, “A Dog’s Journey” spent weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list and has been released in 36 countries around the world.

About “A Dog’s Journey”

Audiences are invited along on “A Dog’s Journey,” the next chapter of the beloved best-selling series by author W. Bruce Cameron. The family film told from the dog’s perspective serves as the much-anticipated follow-up to the soulful story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. Dennis Quaid returns as Ethan and Josh Gad once again voices Bailey. They are joined by newcomers to the series including Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Henry Lau and Kathryn Prescott.

Directed by Gail Mancuso (TV’s “Modern Family”), “A Dog’s Journey” is once again produced by Gavin Polone (“A Dog’s Purpose,” “Zombieland”). Mancuso directs from an adapted screenplay by Cameron & Cathryn Michon and Wally Wolodarsky & Maya Forbes, based on the book by Cameron. The film from Amblin Entertainment, Walden Media and Alibaba Pictures will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

About Amblin Partners

Amblin Partners is a content creation company, led by Steven Spielberg, that develops and produces films using the Amblin, DreamWorks and Participant Media Banners and includes Amblin TV, a longtime leader in quality programming. The company’s investment partners include: Participant Media, Reliance Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne), Alibaba Pictures and Universal Pictures.

About Walden Media

Walden Media specializes in entertainment for the whole family, creating movies, books and television series that spark the imagination and delight all generations. A subsidiary of the Anschutz Film Group, Walden Media movies include adaptations of notable books, compelling biographies and thrilling accounts of historical events. The company’s films are entertaining and commercial, while also telling stories that are inspirational, aspirational and explorational. Past award-winning films include: “Wonder,” “A Dog’s Purpose,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” franchise, the “Journey to the Center of the Earth” franchise, “Nim’s Island,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Holes,” “Amazing Grace,” and the Sundance Audience Prize Winning documentary “Waiting for ‘Superman.’”

About Alibaba Pictures

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (“Alibaba Pictures”) is the flagship unit of Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group. The company’s operations integrate the full entertainment value chain, including investment and financing, content development and production, promotion and distribution, merchandising of intellectual property rights, as well as cinema services. Alibaba Pictures is listed on both The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Alibaba Group is the largest shareholder.

Alibaba Pictures and Amblin Partners have a comprehensive strategic partnership to co-produce and finance films for global and Chinese audiences, as well as collaborate on the marketing, distribution and merchandising of Amblin Partners films in China.