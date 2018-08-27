Classting Signs MOU with Top3 Taiwan Publisher Nan-I

TAIPEI, Taiwan & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Education Social Platform Classting forged a partnership with top-three Taiwan publisher ‘Nan-I Publishing Company’. The two companies will expand their user base through collaboration on education content and teacher training in Taiwan’s K-12 schools.

Nan-I is a 60-year-old major publishing company in Taiwan, famous for its textbooks and reference books. Based on this partnership, Classting will strengthen its global competitiveness and cooperate in school promotions to attract new users. It also will expand its user base in Taiwan’s education market and accelerate the expansion of Asian business in Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Wei-Chuan Su, CEO of Nan-I Publishing Company, said, “Classting is an education social platform that best matches the educational environment in Taiwan. We hope to work with Classting to provide more high-quality digital textbooks and e-learning content to more students.”

Hyun-gu Cho said, “Classting is making various efforts to solve education issues in Asia and expand global partnerships to provide more innovative edutech services. Classting aims to be a global education social platform that creates an environment where students around the world can have fun in studying.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Classting was awarded the Ministerial Prize by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education for its contribution to Taiwan’s digital education environment and mobile learning. Classting has subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, and China (Shanghai), serving 12 languages in 25 countries around the world, with more than 4.3 million members in 15,400 schools and educational institutions.

About Classting

Classting is a K-12 education social platform that supports classroom communication, teaching and learning management for teachers, students and parents. More than half of Korean teachers (about 180,000) and over 4.3 million members in 14,400 schools and educational institutions have joined Classting. It is also spreading among teachers who see the same need in Asian countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore. Classting provides personalized learning based on students’ diverse educational activities, aiming to improve the educational environment through technology.