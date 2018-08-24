Tech Data Government Solutions Extends GSA Contract to Include Talari Networks

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Data Government Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD), the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions, today announced that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has approved the modification of the company's GSA IT 70 contract, GS-35F-0349S, to add Talari Networks SD-WAN products. Tech Data is the only GSA IT 70 contract holder offering Talari Networks products. The addition of the Talari Networks product line to the contract will allow Tech Data customers to ease the paperwork burden for government end-user customers looking to take advantage of Talari's patented and NSS Labs "Recommended" Failsafe SD-WAN™ solutions.

"Government agencies, much like other IT departments, are looking at SD-WAN to help them optimize access to their hybrid cloud IT infrastructures and next-generation applications," said Milo Speranzo, director of strategy and compliance, at Tech Data Government Solutions. "By extending our portfolio to include Talari Networks in our GSA IT 70 contract, we are accelerating access to these valuable tools for our public sector clients and ultimately their end-user customers."

The GSA IT 70 contract enables easier access to IT infrastructure tools for federal, state and local government agencies as well as educational institutions. For these groups, purchasing from pre-approved vendors included under the contract allows agencies to cut through red tape and receive goods and services quickly and more efficiently.

"We are excited to deliver our Failsafe SD-WAN solutions under the Tech Data GSA IT 70 contract," said George Just, vice president of sales, at Talari Networks. "Government customers will find exceptional value and the industry's highest customer satisfaction ratings in Talari's SD-WAN capabilities. This will ensure their agencies avoid downtime while lowering costs, increasing bandwidth and improving cloud access."

About Talari

Talari is the leader in Failsafe SD-WANs™ that deliver both MPLS-class high availability and high QoE (Quality of Experience) predictable application performance for both TCP-based apps and real-time apps like VoIP and videoconferencing, whether built on a hybrid MPLS plus Internet WAN fabric, or a WAN comprised of only Internet connections. Talari technology delivers a multi-link WAN with 50 - 400 times more bandwidth per dollar, WAN cost reductions of 40% - 80%, and greater network reliability and superior application QoE than any single MPLS network. Talari is deployed in over 500 customers in more than 9,000 locations in over 40 countries, and boasts a 90+ NPS (Net Promoter Score). For more information, visit www.talari.com.