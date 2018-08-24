Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New MGU Partnership with Evolution Risk Partners, LLC

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of insurance and financial services throughout the Americas, today announced a new Managing General Underwriter (MGU) partnership with Evolution Risk Partners, LLC. The Chicago-based MGU will offer Pan-American Life medical stop loss products to its network of brokers and consultants across the country. The expansion of this distribution channel reflects Pan-American Life’s continued focus on increasing its presence in the mid to large sized employer market in the United States.

“We’re excited to work with the team at Evolution Risk Partners,” said Jennifer Lafleur, Vice President, U.S. Group Special Markets & Actuary at Pan-American Life. “They bring decades of experience and leadership in the self-funded marketplace. Combined with our financial strength and expertise in medical stop loss coverage, we’re confident that this will be a strong partnership based on trust and common strategic goals.”

Led by George Lemmon, Chad Parker and Arleigh Kennedy, Evolution Risk Partners, LLC is structured to compete effectively with direct writing carriers by aligning the interests of all parties involved; the self-insured employer, distribution partners and the risk bearing entities.

“The environment in the carrier, broker and employer medical space is in constant evolution – hence the name of our company,” said George Lemmon, President of Evolution Risk Partners. “As the trend toward self-insured health plans continues, consultants and brokers are looking to their risk partners to ensure they are providing clients with tailored solutions that support their cost efficiency objectives.”

About Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Pan-American Life Insurance Group is a leading provider of insurance and financial services throughout the Americas that has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty member companies, employs more than 1,950 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life Web site at palig.com, like us on Facebook @PanAmericanLife, follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.