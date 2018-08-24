EyeSouth Expands into South Florida Through Affiliation with Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic partnership with Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute and Boynton Beach ASC (“Florida Eye Microsurgical”), expanding its presence into the South Florida region. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused physician services organization formed by Shore Capital Partners, a leading lower middle market healthcare private equity firm.

Florida Eye Microsurgical is led by ophthalmologists Randy Katz, M.D., Lee Friedman, M.D., Barry Schechter, M.D., and Jason Gorscak, M.D., and CFO / Administrator, Jason Feuer. The team consists of five ophthalmologists, one optometrist and approximately 75 support staff. The clinical staff provides care out of four locations in Boynton Beach, Wellington, Boca Raton, and Jupiter, and the ophthalmologists perform surgery at Boynton Beach ASC. Florida Eye Microsurgical offers a full suite of medical and surgical eye care including cataract surgery, cornea services, retina services, dry eye, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology, strabismus, and eyelid procedures.

“The mission of Florida Eye Microsurgical has always been to provide an outstanding vision care center to the population of South Florida. EyeSouth’s commitment to providing administrative, operational and management support services will enable us to build upon and further accelerate this mission in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Katz.

Dr. Schechter commented, “It was clear from the beginning that we shared similar values and had an alignment of interests with EyeSouth. We both share the core belief of providing the highest quality of clinical care while also providing our employees with opportunities for personal and professional development. We are excited to embark on this new phase with EyeSouth and have high aspirations for what we can accomplish together and offer our patients and employees.”

“We are extremely excited to expand into South Florida and have Florida Eye Microsurgical join EyeSouth,” said Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “The team of physicians at Florida Eye Microsurgical are well respected in the community and have a longstanding history of providing high quality medical and surgical care and contributing to ophthalmic research and clinical trials.”

Florida Eye Microsurgical will continue to operate under its brand, with no changes to its staff, physicians or locations. Jason Feuer, CFO and Administrator of Florida Eye Microsurgical will continue to lead the practice as EyeSouth’s Director of South Florida, Anterior Division.

EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 52 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at 34 locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Charlie Shreve, VP of Business Development & Strategy, charlie.shreve@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care physician services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in Georgia, Florida and the Southeast. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with capital, administrative resources, operating expertise, and strategic guidance with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 52 doctors practicing at 34 locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a leading lower middle market healthcare private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on microcap healthcare investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $600 million of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.