SAIC Awarded Position on U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Navy awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to deliver a broad range of training system products and services to the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division.

The multiple-award contract has a five-year base ordering period and three option ordering periods spanning four years. The contract is potentially worth approximately $980 million total for all awardees. SAIC is one of 22 awardees and work will be performed primarily in Orlando, Florida.

“This new award expands our presence in Orlando and focuses on training systems that improve readiness for our sailors,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Customer Group. “We are excited to potentially deliver new training systems, modifications, and upgrades to our troops.”

Under this contract, SAIC will deliver analysis, design, development, integration, delivery, modification, modeling & simulation, and trainer support primarily to Naval Air Systems Command. Work is also open to other Navy commands, the Defense Modeling and Simulation Office, the U.S. Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Army.

“We’ve supported Navy training missions for decades,” said Josh Jackson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Engineering Integration and Mission Solutions Segment. “We look forward to applying our passion for integrating technology to create immersive training solutions that enable mission readiness.”

About SAIC

SAIC's more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion.

