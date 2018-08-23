A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” of AMEX Assurance Company (AMEX Assurance) (Itasca, IL). AMEX Assurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Express Company (American Express) [NYSE:AXP]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AMEX Assurance’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its very strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AMEX Assurance’s very strong capitalization is reflective of its conservative investment risk profile, generally favorable loss reserve development trends and strong liquidity measures. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the constrained surplus growth, as all of the prior year’s net income has been returned to American Express in the form of stockholder dividends.

The very strong operating results have outperformed the commercial casualty composite by a wide margin over the previous 10 years. Further benefiting operating results is the favorable underwriting expense structure due to its low cost direct marketing distribution platform. Although AMEX Assurance’s business profile has a limited scope as its emphasis is on travel-related and other ancillary products offered to American Express card members, it has an established reputation in the market with a strong distribution channel.

