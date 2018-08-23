Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Names Real Estate Express as a Preferred Supplier for Real Estate Pre-Licensing Education

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Estate Express, the national leader in online pre-licensing real estate education, today announced the company is now a preferred supplier for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Through this agreement, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisees can provide online pre-licensing education to aspiring real estate professionals using Real Estate Express’ robust online learning program.

“At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, we are a focused on helping our network members reach their goals and achieve sustainable business growth,” said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Our preferred supplier relationship with Real Estate Express provides newly recruited network sales professionals with high quality online courses that will help them prepare to pass their real estate licensing exam with ease.”

Real Estate Express has provided more than 350,000 aspiring real estate agents and brokers with the education they need to launch and advance their career. By combining the interactivity of the classroom with the flexibility of online, Real Estate Express provides the ultimate learning experience that gives students confidence to learn the material and pass their licensing exam on the first try.

“We are excited to help Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network members build the next generation of real estate professionals,” said Yazir Phelps, CMO of Colibri Group, the parent company of Real Estate Express. “Our industry-leading pass rates prove that we know what it takes to help prospective real estate agents and brokers get licensed and we’re confident this relationship will bring value to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network members.”

As part of this preferred supplier agreement, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network members will enjoy exclusive benefits including preferred pricing and access to dedicated education specialists. Network members can also take advantage of Real Estate Express’ Live Q&A with industry experts, SmartBites learning methodology, Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee, and more. To learn more, visit www.realestateexpress.com/bhhs.

ABOUT REAL ESTATE EXPRESS

Real Estate Express is the national leader in online pre-licensing education, providing the ultimate learning experience that combines the interactivity of the classroom with the flexibility of online. With industry-leading pass rates, its user-friendly learning platform and enhanced service offerings, the company prepares aspiring real estate professionals to get licensed and kick start their career. Real Estate Express is part of Colibri Group, an online education company that provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. For more information, visit realestateexpress.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was recently recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and “Most Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study; and for “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2017 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.