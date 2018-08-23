Alion Awarded $28 Billion Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alion Science and Technology, headquartered in McLean, Va., has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ), Information Analysis Center (IAC), Multiple Award Contract (MAC), by AFICA/KD, with a maximum value of $28 billion. Alion will provide Research and Development (R&D) solutions and support for DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC).

IAC MAC encompasses emerging government Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) and other R&D related analytical services for vital technical areas such as basic and applied research, advanced technology and component development, systems development and demonstration, management support and operational systems development.

”Alion provides research and development solutions to advance the mission of the Department of Defense, and this contract will enable us to continue this important work in support of warfighting, security and the operational needs of our military,” said Steve Schorer, President and CEO of Alion.

About Alion Science and Technology

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards; as such, Alion is ISO 9001:2008 certified and maintains CMMI Level 3-appraised development facilities. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

