H Code Signs Exclusive Partnership Deal with Metro LATAM, a Leading Media Entity with Publications in 4 LATAM Countries

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H Code, the undisputed leader in digital advertising for the US Hispanic market, today announced a new exclusive partnership with Metro LATAM, the Latin American division of Metro International, the world’s largest publisher, with more than 50 million unique visitors and 150 million page views in LATAM.

H Code will exclusively represent all ad inventory in the US for Metro LATAM sites in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Chile, and Colombia, where primary media properties include, Nuevamujer.com, a lifestyle destination, Fayerwayer.com, a technology news site, and Metro sites in Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, which deliver local and global daily news.

“The partnership with H Code will strengthen our connection to the US Hispanic market and everything it has to offer,” said Juan Manuel Romero, CEO of Metro LATAM. “Metro International will no longer be limited to our own resources to reach the underserved demographic of US Hispanics, and will now be able to focus its efforts on other areas of growth outside of the US.”

Commenting on the news, Parker Morse, H Code’s founder and CEO, stated, “Being the exclusive representative of Metro LATAM’s web properties in the US is a very important partnership for us. Having exclusivity with one of the most prominent publishers in LATAM provides significant value to our advertisers as direct publisher relationships are the key for us to provide quality inventory at scale in a brand safe environment.”

H Code’s solutions include display, rich media, video, mobile, native, social/digital channels, as well as creative services. H Code is committed to partnering directly with leading Spanish language media companies from around the world in order to ensure quality of inventory and scale to advertisers looking to engage and influence this highly coveted demographic.

In the past year, H Code has also signed numerous exclusive publisher monetization deals which include: Grupo Milenio, Grupo Imagen, La Prensa Gráfica, Radio Programas del Perú and Webconsultas. H Code’s use of Big Data connects advertisers with this highly coveted demographic at the right time and place with the right message in a non-intrusive manner.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code is the #1 US Hispanic comScore entity for Authentic Hispanic Reach. The company connects advertisers with the highly sought-after US Hispanic audience through a combination of targetable datasets (science) and exemplary creative executions (art). Through its platform, H Code effectively targets, reaches and influences US Hispanics better than anyone else in the industry. Through its premium inventory, H Code develops and delivers impactful creative along with amplified integrated marketing experiences. Key clients include Target, Honda, Ford, Ulta Beauty, Chase, Sprint, Delta, Kaiser Permanente, and Lincoln.

About Metro International

Metro International (Metro) is a publisher based in Luxembourg. It publishes a free-of-charge newspaper Metro, issued five days a week, Monday through Friday, reaching an estimated 18 million print readers. It also runs news and verticals websites reaching more than 50 million unique users who consume news, tech, gaming and lifestyle content on a variety of formats and devices.