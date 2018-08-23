Rite Aid Names Havas North America as New Agency of Record of Brand Strategy and Creative

CAMP HILL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), one of the nation’s leading drugstore chains, announced today that it has named Havas North America as its new Agency of Record with an emphasis on brand strategy and creative. Under the agreement, Havas will form a team of top talent known as the “Well Village,” which will include thought leaders with vast experience in retail healthcare strategy and creative from across the agency’s network, designed to provide Rite Aid with a comprehensive suite of marketing services.

“Innovation is a critical component of Rite Aid’s strategy, so we’re pleased that our new agency partner shares our passion for innovative consumer-centric solutions as well as our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our customers,” said David Abelman, Rite Aid executive vice president of marketing. “Working closely with our marketing team and key functional areas, Havas will play a critical role in helping us develop compelling content and messaging that resonates with our valued customers, elevates our brand and helps grow our business by creating a differentiated experience in our stores and online.”

Among Havas’ areas of focus will be wellness+ rewards, Rite Aid’s award-winning customer loyalty program. Launched in 2010, Rite Aid has used wellness+ rewards to create personalized experiences for customers based on how they shop Rite Aid stores and interact with the company’s brand. Havas will build upon the success of wellness+ rewards by creating new programs that offer additional value to current members and drive the acquisition of new customers.

“As a trusted retail healthcare company for more than 50 years, Rite Aid is a strong brand that champions wellness in the communities they serve,” said Havas Creative, North America CEO and Chairman Paul Marobella. “When we explored the distinct needs of the Rite Aid brand, we knew we needed a solution as unique as their business. By forming our Havas Well Village team, we will be bringing together the best creative, media, retail and health minds at Havas to help accelerate Rite Aid’s opportunity as champions of wellness across its footprint of more than 2,500 stores as well as its online and mobile channels.”

Havas will also partner with Rite Aid to develop an integrated, multi-faceted marketing campaign in support of the company’s 2018-19 immunization program, beginning with flu this fall.

Rite Aid Corporation is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains with fiscal 2018 annual revenues of $21.5 billion. Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.

Havas Creative, North America is a progressive creative agency network focused on being the most meaningful partner to the modern CMO. It offers a comprehensive mix of capabilities within three distinct networks; Havas, Arnold and The Annex, including creative, experience design, cognitive, data and technology as well as unique access to other Vivendi-owned properties. With agencies in NY, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and others, Havas North America brings nearly 2,700 of the most talented people in the business. As the most modern, flexible and agile network in the North America, Havas reinforces the following five key pillars in everything it does: creativity, culture, community, consumer experience and commerce. We are creators. We are data. We are social. We are ideas. For more information, visit havas.com or follow Havas on Twitter (@havas), Facebook (facebook.com/havas) and Instagram (@havas).