The Resource Group Names Belimed as a Dual Source Vendor

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Resource Group, the second largest provider-led Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) in the U.S., has named Belimed, Inc. as a dual source vendor in the high temperature sterilization equipment category effective September 1, 2018. The three-year dual source vendor agreement with The Resource Group offers its 2,500 participants access to Belimed’s advanced sterilization equipment. As a leading member of The Resource Group, Ascension Health, with its 153 hospitals, will have direct access to Belimed’s high temperature sterilization equipment and services.

“ Belimed is honored to be a dual source vendor with The Resource Group,” said Andy Molnar, president of Belimed U.S. “ With our advanced technology and documented resource and utility savings, I’m confident that Belimed’s high temperature sterilization equipment will add value to The Resource Group’s portfolio of equipment offerings.”

Belimed offers a full line of sterilizers to fit a variety of specifications. The MST V 6012 is a key product in our portfolio of sterilizers for its size, capacity and throughput capabilities. With multiple configuration options, the MST V 6012 offers the flexibility to transform the efficiency of sterile processing departments.

About Belimed

Belimed, Inc. is a leading supplier of technology-based cleaning, disinfection, and sterile processing products and services for the medical industry. Founded in 1990, with global headquarters in Zug Switzerland, Belimed is continually expanding its portfolio of systems for increased efficiency in sterile processing departments.

Through additional services such as planning, simulation, validation and support in optimizing overall costs and consumables requirements, Belimed delivers genuine added value to its customers. At Belimed, Inc., we are different; our singular focus on our customer’s world gives us the expertise to help them uncover and resolve process challenges, streamline and improve their overall work environment and provide the OR with safe and sterile instruments. That’s sterile processing with absolute confidence.

