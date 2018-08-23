Santander UK Selects Moody’s Analytics Portfolio Risk Analytics to Support its Retail Investment Proposition

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, announced today that its technology has been selected by Santander UK, one of the largest providers of mortgages and savings in the United Kingdom. Santander UK will be using Moody’s Analytics Portfolio Risk Analytics (“PRA”) to assist with its internal governance and investment risk categorization processes for its retail investments range.

The Moody’s Analytics PRA is a flexible cloud-based modeling projection solution that supports a broad range of investment risk scenario modeling and “what-if” analyses. Santander UK will use the PRA solution as a core element of its internal governance processes. It will provide economic modeling required to support fund risk analysis, and Value-at-Risk measures across the Santander UK retail investment proposition, encompassing a range of multi-asset funds distributed across multiple channels.

“Our decision to work with Moody’s Analytics was driven by their modeling expertise combined with intuitive and configurable software,” said Nick Kelly, Head of Technical Product Solutions at Santander UK. “Their solution provides us with independent and objective analysis as an input to our governance process – a key element in ensuring our products are appropriate for our target market and our customers’ ability and willingness to take risk.”

“Ensuring that investment products are, and remain, aligned to a customer’s capacity for loss is a crucial aspect of product governance,” said Phil Mowbray, Senior Director of Wealth and Pensions Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “The Portfolio Risk Analytics solution supports our retail financial clients with their risk modeling needs, and produces quantitative analysis that enhances their own governance process. We are delighted to continue to provide modeling support to Santander UK.”

Click here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics PRA.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.