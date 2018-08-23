Kush Queen Enters Strategic Partnership with Connected Cannabis Co.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kush Queen, the leading luxury lifestyle cannabis brand, and Connected Cannabis Co., which operates licensed dispensaries and cannabis cultivation operations across California, announced today that they have completed a strategic partnership.

Kush Queen has become renowned for providing the highest quality, innovative cannabis wellness and lifestyle products that range from both non-psychoactive CBD only and THC-infused products including topicals, bath bombs, edibles, smokables and more. Since its start in 2015, the company is now being lauded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning cannabis companies helping to revolutionize how cannabis is positioned and sold throughout the country.

Connected Cannabis Co. has established itself as the go-to dispensary in California, with five locations and growing, by cultivating and developing their own strains and achieving the most exclusive status in their market segment. They have a reputation of providing their customers with the highest quality recreational and medicinal cannabis products, with retail locations in San Francisco, Sacramento, Stockton, Santa Ana and Long Beach and many more locations planned.

“ Since inception, Kush Queen has been committed to the highest standards and ingredients, innovation, education and offering a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world,” says Olivia Alexander, Founder of Kush Queen. “ Connected Cannabis shares our vision, beliefs and standards, so receiving this investment from them is held in the highest regard. We are excited to work and grow together!”

The partnership will support Kush Queen in launching DEFYNT Skincare and KINGDM Cosmetics, psychoactive cosmetics launching Spring 2019.

“ Over the past few years we have watched Kush Queen grow to be one of the most well recognized female luxury driven brands in the space,” adds Caleb Counts, founder of Connected Cannabis Co. “ What Olivia has done by creating some of the most unique products on the market that appeal to such a strong demo of users is incredible, and we are excited for what the future of Kush Queen holds.”

About Kush Queen: Since 2015, Kush Queen has been committed to providing the finest cannabis, wellness, and lifestyle products. Today, with products ranging from topicals, smokables, jewelry and apparel, Kush Queen is the premier female-focused cannabis lifestyle brand. With unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and education, Kush Queen offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world. To share the Kush Queen experience, visit http://www.kushqueencannabis.com/, http://www.kushqueen.shop, and on Instagram @thekushqueens and @kushqueenshop

About Connected Cannabis Co.: Connected Cannabis Co. is a premier cultivator and retailer of licensed recreational and medical cannabis in California. Connected Cannabis Co. has retail locations in San Francisco, Sacramento, Stockton, Santa Ana and Long Beach and operates one of the largest cultivation operations in California. Known for high quality “Designer Weed,” they are the exclusive cultivator of multiple award-winning varieties such as Biscotti and Gelato #41.