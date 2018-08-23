Invaluable and Artmyn Form Partnership to Improve Buyer Experience and Increase Art Market Transparency and Buyer Confidence

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, and Artmyn, a Swiss company revolutionizing how art is experienced, promoted and secured online, today announced an exclusive partnership aimed at improving the buying experience and increasing transparency and buyer confidence in the art market.

Under the partnership agreement, Invaluable will offer auction houses that are exclusively on its marketplace free access to Artmyn’s scanning technology.

Artmyn’s technology scans artworks and captures tens of thousands of photographs with different light sources and spectrums, including UV lights. The process generates a 5D interactive file and a short immersive video containing more than 1.5 billion pixels - offering owners, auction houses, consignors and buyers unparalleled views and feelings of texture for each scanned artwork.

This video of two oil paintings is an example of what viewers will see.

“This allows you to ‘touch them with your eyes’ and experience and interact with a digital twin of the artwork as if the original was in your own hands,” said Artmyn co-founder and CEO Alexandre Catsicas.

The scanning process also reveals the signature elements of an artwork, such as texture, properties of color and levels of reflection, said Catsicas. “This process safely captures specific features – the ‘DNA’ of the artwork – and then generates digital fingerprints that allow owners and interested buyers to monitor the condition of artworks over time. Scanned artworks will now become unfalsifiable,” he added.

Invaluable CEO Rob Weisberg said, “This is an incredible opportunity for our auction house partners to promote their sales in a unique way while also digitally preserving the ‘DNA’ of artwork - ensuring the authenticity and traceability of the pieces. We believe this will dramatically increase transparency and buyer confidence in the art market.

“It also revolutionizes the way art can be experienced online,” he added. “These images will be posted on Invaluable to provide collectors with a new, incredibly detailed immersive experience. All the scanned pieces will be offered for sale exclusively on our global marketplace.”

Among the Artmyn benefits:

Dramatically Enhanced Authentication – The captured “DNA” of an artwork contributes to the authentication of the piece going forward, increasing buyer confidence and protecting owners and collectors from potential forgeries.

– The captured “DNA” of an artwork contributes to the authentication of the piece going forward, increasing buyer confidence and protecting owners and collectors from potential forgeries. Unprecedented transparency – The first-ever Biometric Passport , an individualized, highly-secured digital document, will remains with the artwork over its lifetime, giving owners and collectors unprecedented transparency and assurance.

– The first-ever , an individualized, highly-secured digital document, will remains with the artwork over its lifetime, giving owners and collectors unprecedented transparency and assurance. Increased security and insurance protection - Any damage or modification to the artwork after the first scan will automatically be detected during subsequent scans – a major advantage for security and insurance purposes.

- Any damage or modification to the artwork after the first scan will automatically be detected during subsequent scans – a major advantage for security and insurance purposes. Personalized digital experience – Collectors can promote, magnify and share their art collections like never before by creating highly secure personalized and interactive videos with audio commentary that will vividly tell the stories of their artwork. Invaluable’s auction house partners and their consignors will benefit from heightened online engagement with the objects offered for sale.

To highlight the scanning technology and mark the partnership, a rare Apple-1 computer, the first computer built and sold by Steve Jobs and Steve “Woz” Wozniak at the then-fledgling Apple Computer Company in 1976, will be scanned at Invaluable on Sept. 5th at 11 a.m. Here is a video of a sample scan of the Apple-1. A live demonstration of the unit, which has been certified as fully operational, will also be held. RR Auction Auction will offer it for sale on Invaluable on Sept. 25.

Two hundred original units were made, with an asking price of $666.66. Roughly 65 units remain, and they have achieved cult status. The current record price for an Apple-1 is $815,000, achieved in 2016.

“This is an incredible piece of history that captures, literally, the first moments of the personal computing explosion that has changed all our lives,” said Bobby Livingston from RR Auction. “The Apple-1 is rare and iconic and now we’ll get to examine it in a way that’s never been possible thanks to this groundbreaking technology. This is a wonderful moment about the earliest days at Apple Computer.”

For more information on Invaluable, to view upcoming auctions and shop from galleries and dealers, please visit www.Invaluable.com.

About Invaluable

Invaluable is the world’s leading online marketplace for buying fine art, antiques and collectibles. Working with more than 5,000 of the world’s premier auction houses, dealers and galleries, Invaluable helps buyers from nearly 200 countries connect with the things they love. With best-in-class online bidding technology, along with a fixed-price retail platform, Invaluable provides sellers with e-commerce and marketing solutions, as well as auction management software. Recently called “one of the fastest growing e-commerce sites in the art world” by Blouin ArtInfo, Invaluable has also been recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ and the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program in both 2015 and 2016. Headquartered in Boston, Invaluable also has offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia. For more information, visit www.invaluable.com or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.

About Artmyn

Born at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, ARTMYN develops sophisticated technological tools that revolutionize the way Art is experienced, promoted and secured on screen. Thanks to its new generation of scanners and algorithms, Artmyn’s technology extracts the unique features of an artwork - its “DNA” – under different light sources, including ultra-violet light. This proprietary technology generates interactive 5D images and movies accessible from any mobile device, as well as unfalsifiable digital fingerprints. When acquiring these features unique to each artwork, a first scan will create a fingerprint allowing for any damage or modification to be automatically detected during subsequent scans, hence easing the authentication process. Headquartered in Lausanne, Artmyn also provides a scanning center under free-trade zone at the Geneva Freeport in Switzerland. For more information, visit www.artmyn.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @artmyn.official.

About RR Auction

Headquartered in Boston’s North End, RR Auction is a globally recognized and trusted source for rare documents, manuscripts, autographs and historic artifacts. Since its inception in 1980, RR has achieved countless record-setting prices in over 425 successful sales, including Truman Capote’s hand-notated manuscript for Breakfast at Tiffany’s for over $300,000, President Kennedy’s 1963 convertible for $318,000, and a pair of Bonnie and Clyde’s guns for over $500,000. Internationally known and frequently featured in all media outlets—with appearances on NBC’s Today Show, CBS This Morning, Fox News, the New York Times Sunday Magazine, and the London Times—RR Auction prides itself on selling authentic material, thoroughly examined by in-house experts and third-party authenticators, to uphold the guarantee of authenticity. With a stunning full-color print catalog and a massive online presence, RR Auction’s nearly four decades of business continue to grow, achieving record prices for clients around the world.