The Overwatch League and Twitter Announce Multiyear Content Deal

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Overwatch League™ and Twitter today announced a new multiyear deal to bring highlights and livestream content to the platform, continuing with the Overwatch League All-Star Weekend, happening Aug. 25–26 at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles. The collaboration breaks new ground in creative programming and video-on-demand content.

Overwatch League All-Star Weekend

With the Overwatch League All-Star Weekend taking place this Saturday and Sunday, Twitter is making it easier than ever for fans to join in the conversation. Overwatch League will provide near-real-time video highlights to Twitter, including the most exciting moments of the Pacific Division and Atlantic Division All-Star matchups.

Live Weekly Show

Starting in Overwatch League’s 2019 season, Watchpoint, a weekly preview show covering upcoming Overwatch League matches, will be streamed live on Twitter via @overwatchleague. Watchpoint provides fans with stats, match predictions, analysis, and more.

Highlight Clips

Twitter will drive Overwatch League’s distribution of near-real-time highlight clips from every match of the Overwatch League regular season, playoffs, Grand Finals, and All-Star Weekend.

“ From the inception of the Overwatch League, the community on Twitter has always been one of our most passionate and engaged,” said Daniel Cherry, vice president and chief marketing officer for Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues. “ That’s why we are particularly excited to announce this collaboration, beginning with the Overwatch League’s All-Star Weekend.”

" Twitter is where Overwatch League conversations happen and we’re thrilled to bring more content to the platform for several years,” said Rishi Chadha, head of gaming partnerships at Twitter. “ Overwatch League is one of the most Tweeted-about esports leagues on the platform, and this partnership will bolster that conversation."

About the Overwatch League™

The Overwatch League™ is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. Overwatch® was created by globally acclaimed publisher Blizzard Entertainment (a division of Activision Blizzard—Nasdaq: ATVI), whose iconic franchises have helped lay the foundations and push the boundaries of professional esports over the last 15 years. The latest addition to Blizzard’s stable of twenty-one #1 games,[1] Overwatch was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com.

About Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)

Twitter is what’s happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests, see every side of the story. Join the open conversation. Watch live streaming events. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, an array of mobile devices, and SMS. For more information, please visit about.twitter.com, follow @Twitter, and download both the Twitter and Periscope apps at twitter.com/download and periscope.tv.

© 2018 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. OVERWATCH, OVERWATCH LEAGUE, BLIZZARD, and BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT are trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

[1] Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Blizzard Entertainment's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the 2019 Overwatch League season and the dates and features of the All-Star Weekend, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.