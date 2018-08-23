International Audio Group Joins DTS Play-Fi Ecosystem

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce its newest hardware partner in the DTS Play-Fi whole-home wireless audio ecosystem, International Audio Group (IAG). IAG will integrate DTS Play-Fi technology in its amplifiers, receivers, soundbars and speakers across the Audiolab, Mission, QUAD and Wharfedale brands.

DTS Play-Fi technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio streaming on any supported product from the world's most popular music services including Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Juke, KKBox, Napster, Pandora, Qobuz, QQ Music, SiriusXM, SoundMachine, Spotify, and TIDAL, thousands of Internet radio stations, as well as personal music libraries. In addition, DTS Play-Fi features advanced streaming functionality like wireless surround sound, stereo pairing, music station presets, and audio/video synchronization.

“We are excited to announce that IAG is the latest company to join DTS Play-Fi, the world’s largest ecosystem of premium wireless audio products,” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “IAG has some of the most respected hi-fi brands within the audio-visual industry, and we are proud to have them as part of the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem.”

“We strongly believe that DTS Play-Fi is the best solution to add high-quality, multiroom, wireless audio streaming to our products, within an extensive, strong and stable ecosystem,” said Jamie O’Callaghan, head of international sales & marketing at IAG Group Ltd. “Our brand portfolio includes some of the best-known names in high-performance audio. By integrating DTS Play-Fi technology in key products across these brands, we are offering consumers the opportunity to connect with an exciting world of whole-home, fully networked wireless audio while enjoying the exceptional sound quality for which speakers and hi-fi components from Audiolab, Mission, QUAD and Wharfedale are famed.”

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with more than 200 interoperable speakers, sound bars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers from the top names in premium audio including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Definitive Technology, DISH TV, Elite, Integra, Fusion Research, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Onkyo, Paradigm, Phorus, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Rotel, Sonus faber, Soundcast, SVS Sound, THIEL Audio, and Wren Sound.

