FOREWARN Partners with Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT), and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service has secured FOREWARN® for the 900+ member-agents that they serve in an effort to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity using just a phone number, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients such as financial and asset information. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

“We’re thrilled to announce this significant adoption of FOREWARN in the state of Idaho through our partnership with the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service,” said James Reilly, President of FOREWARN. “It is a tremendous privilege to work with them in providing this essential, proactive safety solution for their members.”

The FOREWARN services purchased by the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service will be available at no cost to anyone who joins the Snake River Regional MLS. The Snake River Regional MLS is owned by the Greater Idaho Falls Association of REALTORS®, Upper Valley Association of REALTORS® and the Blackfoot Association of REALTORS®.

“The Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service is proud to announce our partnership with FOREWARN,” said Jana Merkley, CEO of Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service. “We take the safety of our members very seriously and are pleased to provide a proactive tool that will enable our members to conduct business with greater peace of mind.”

Existing Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service agents will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription via email.

All other real estate agencies, agents and associations can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring knowledge to the real estate industry through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable real estate professionals to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients such as financial and asset information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®

At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our data and analytical solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, conducting investigations, identifying fraud and abuse, and collecting debts. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will prove to be an essential, proactive safety solution for members of the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Red Violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.