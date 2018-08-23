Oregon Community Hospital Returns to CPSI Family of Companies for Complete In-Patient EHR Solution

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced that Santiam Hospital, a 40-bed acute care hospital located in Stayton, Oregon, has made the decision to return to the CPSI family of companies for their in-patient electronic health record (EHR) solution.

Santiam Hospital had been a long-standing Healthland client on their legacy system, Classic. While the team from Santiam Hospital had been very happy with their partnership, they needed to upgrade to a newer EHR system that better connected the clinic and hospital. As part of that decision, they explored additional options for comparison purposes. After a competitive search process, Santiam Hospital leadership chose a solution from a different vendor that came with several promises regarding the enhancement of their in-patient solution. However, nearly six months after they had gone live with their ambulatory solution, the progress they were expecting with the new in-patient solution did not come to fruition.

“There were many areas of concern from our perspective that were never realized once the clinic implementation began,” said Maggie Hudson, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Santiam Hospital. “Our vision to serve as the healthcare provider at the center of our community needed to be supported by a fully working and proven solution in both the clinic and hospital settings. Our providers were pleased with the clinic solution, but considering the gaps within the hospital system, we simply couldn’t take the chance. By the end of 2017, we were not convinced that all the needed changes were coming, which would have adversely affected our future plans. In addition, we intend to attest for Meaningful Use in 2018, and we need to be certain we are set up to be successful.”

With that in mind, Santiam Hospital made the decision to change course and upgrade to the Centriq solution in their hospital and emergency department. Centriq is a complete EHR solution now offered by the CPSI family of companies, following the acquisition of Healthland in 2016.

“Knowing that CPSI is committed to continued support and investment in the Centriq solution was a major factor in our decision,” said Hudson. “This promise made our decision to return to the CPSI family of companies an easy one.”

The hospital, which has a rich history in the Willamette Valley, appreciates that the CPSI family of companies serves over 1,000 similar community facilities and is willing to take the steps necessary to ensure their success. Santiam expects to be live on Centriq in September, which will help the hospital successfully complete Meaningful Use 2018 attestation.

“We welcome Santiam Hospital back to our family of companies,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “As their partner, we will continue to support their mission to be the healthcare provider at the center of their community. What the providers from Santiam Hospital do every day is vitally important to the people they serve, and we want to ensure their success today and well into the future. We remain committed to offering the best healthcare solutions and support for small, rural communities like Stayton, Oregon.”

