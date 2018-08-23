US Alliance Group Looks to Fiserv Debit Gateway and Accel Network Partnership to Support Growth

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today its debit gateway solution will enable US Alliance Group, Inc. (USAG) to offer enhanced processing capabilities, as well as greater scalability for USAG to grow its Payment Processing business.

USAG is a leading payment processor, providing transaction-processing capabilities to more than 30,000 retailers, including point-of-sale (POS), ATM, card not present and Accel® debit payments network signature debit (ANP+) through its sponsor and settlement bank Evolve Bank & Trust. The added processing platform scalability gives USAG the ability to meet the needs of today’s merchants for secure, flexible and competitively priced debit routing options, while offering a broader range of solutions available through Fiserv, including walk-in bill payment and CardFree CashSM from Fiserv.

“Partnering with Fiserv will allow us to support ATM, PIN Debit and PIN-Less Debit solutions, while giving us more control and flexibility over least-cost routing options,” said Fadi Cheikha, CEO, US Alliance Group. “These processing capabilities will further our objective to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for all payment needs, offering a wide variety of payment solutions specifically designed for today’s merchant.”

“Forward-looking merchants of all sizes rely on USAG for its industry-leading transaction processing capabilities,” said David Keenan, SVP, Product Management, Card Services, Fiserv. “We are pleased to help USAG augment those capabilities through diverse, innovative solutions such as debit signature routing, secure e-commerce processing, least-cost routing, and CardFree Cash.”

Expanded debit POS features, including signature-based transactions, provide issuers with another option to authorize traditional signature-based transactions and improve net transaction economics.

