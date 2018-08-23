SPAN Enterprises Partners with ACI Worldwide to Improve Payments in the Transportation Industry

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that SPAN Enterprises, a cloud-based software company with more than a dozen web and mobile applications for tax filing, is using ACI’s Official Payments IRS tax payment system to improve its customer experience. This will be the first year that truckers, fleet managers and CPAs who file truck taxes with ExpressTruckTax – SPAN Enterprises’ e-filing solution for the trucking industry – can pay their tax obligation online via credit or debit card.

Rock Hill, South Carolina-based ExpressTruckTax is the market leader in e-filing for Form 2290 or the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT), an annual excise tax levied on all heavy vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more that operate on public highways. Looking to enhance its customers’ payment experience, ExpressTruckTax turned to ACI’s Official Payments for the convenience it offers taxpayers. HVUT payers now have the flexibility to pay their taxes online through OfficialPayments.com, simplifying the tax filing and payment process overall.

“With this additional tax payment service, ExpressTruckTax is moving leaps and bounds beyond what anyone else in the industry is offering. All of our clients will be able to utilize this key benefit whether they are a large fleet, or an owner-operator,” said Agie Sundaram, co-founder & CEO, SPAN Enterprises. “Our partnership with ACI ensures we are keeping up with the needs of our clients and the IRS by not only making it easier for taxpayers to file online, but offering the convenience of paying online with a debit or credit card as well. Our team is very excited to be working with ACI on this initiative.”

“The transportation industry is central to our economy and anything we can do to help create a frictionless tax payment experience is important so owners can spend more time focusing on the business itself,” said Andrew Sajeski, leader, biller solutions, ACI Worldwide. “ACI’s Official Payments is quick, easy and secure for taxpayers looking to e-file their taxes and complete their payments online all at once.”

Bill payments that can be made through ACI’s Official Payments website include the IRS, 23 state governments, the District of Columbia, more than 3,000 local municipalities and counties across all 50 states, 350 colleges and universities, and 450 utility companies. Consumers can pay federal, state and local property taxes and other bills such as utilities and college tuition with credit cards, debit cards, electronic checks and alternative payment methods via mobile, online (www.OfficialPayments.com), telephone, point of sale and other channels.

