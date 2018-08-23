Stewart County and Ameresco announce successful energy efficiency project at municipal buildings and EMS facilities.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & STEWART COUNTY, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and energy infrastructure company, today announced the successful energy efficiency project serving the municipal government buildings of Stewart County, Tennessee. Ameresco installed multiple energy conservation measures to eight local government facilities, including administrative buildings, a courthouse, and emergency medical services (EMS) facilities. The project has successfully reduced utility and operational costs year-over-year since its completion in 2016.

“Stewart County is a great case study for how small municipal governments can modernize their buildings through energy efficiency upgrades and realize a continued return on investment,” said Louis P. Maltezos, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “By upgrading building energy systems and installing new windows and doors, the County’s buildings are far more cost-effective to operate and maintain.”

“Stewart County has saved over $28,000 in utility and operational expenses in the first year as result of this project,” said Rickie D. Joiner, Stewart County Mayor. “The lighting and HVAC systems are highly-efficient and have also improved the quality of air and light in the County’s buildings. This has been a successful partnership to realize cost savings and improve our facilities within our community.”

Ameresco implemented the $515,960 modernization project under an Energy Services Agreement and provides a guarantee of annual energy savings to the County through 2028. Funding for the project was complemented with a $250,000 Clean Tennessee Energy Grant and over $20,000 in utility rebates and rate savings. Energy improvements were made to the Courthouse, County Library, Courthouse Annex, Administrative Building, and three EMS Facilities which provide ambulatory services.

More than 950 lighting fixtures were replaced or retrofitted with highly efficient interior and exterior LED lighting systems. HVAC and boiler control upgrades, as well as new windows and doors, were installed in multiple buildings. Advanced lighting controls were also installed to the County’s Visitors Center which serves as a community center and museum. New windows, high volume fans, and upgraded lighting have dramatically improved the functionality and occupancy comfort of the Courthouse.

Stewart County is a rural municipality located in central Tennessee. The county seat is located in Dover, Tennessee.

About Ameresco

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.