Padilla Named U.S. AOR for Ribera del Duero and Rueda Wines

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ribera del Duero and Rueda, two of the leading wine regions in Spain, have selected Padilla as its agency of record in the U.S. Padilla has led the regions’ U.S. trade marketing program since 2016. Expansion of that work will include consumer media relations, influencer marketing, digital advertising, website design and database management.

The Ribera del Duero region is known worldwide for its Tempranillo grapes and red wines, and Rueda for its Verdejo grapes and white wines. Both neighboring regions are highly regarded for producing some of the finest Spanish wines today.

Padilla’s trade marketing program included designing and executing multi-prong marketing partnerships across the U.S. (distributor, integrated retail chains and national on-premise accounts). All report category sales growth from 20 to 100 percent.

“We are thrilled to be named AOR for these two awe-inspiring Spanish wine regions,” said Matt Kucharski, Padilla president, “and to build even greater awareness of and loyalty to their brands in the North American market.”

About Padilla

Padilla is an independently operated, globally resourced public relations and communication company with offices across the United States. The agency builds, grows and protects brands and reputations worldwide by creating purposeful connections with the people who matter most through public relations, advertising, digital and social marketing, investor relations and brand strategy. Padilla includes the brand consultancy of Joe Smith, the food and nutrition experts at FoodMinds, and the research authorities at SMS Research Advisors. Clients include 3M, Barnes & Noble College, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Cargill Animal Nutrition, Hass Avocado Board, Mayo Clinic, Prosciutto di Parma, Rockwell Automation, Sanofi Pasteur, U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, the Virginia Lottery and Welch’s. Padilla is an AVENIR GLOBAL company and is a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, a partnership of 132 independently owned partner offices in 115 cities on six continents. Connect with purpose at PadillaCo.com.

About D.O. Ribera del Duero

Located roughly two hours northwest of Madrid, D.O. Ribera del Duero provides a benchmark for quality in the Spanish wine category throughout the world. With an extreme climate perfectly suited for quality grape-growing and ripening, Ribera del Duero wines represent the pinnacle of Spanish winemaking and the ultimate expression of Spain's most noble red grape: Tempranillo. The region's frigid winters and a rocky, rigid terrain produce Tempranillo grapes that develop a character all their own, resulting in full-bodied, rugged wines with a multitude of pairing options.

About D.O. Rueda

D.O. Rueda was founded in 1980, the first D.O. in Castilla y Leon and is ranked as the top white wine region in the Spanish market, according to Nielsen. Situated on a high plateau with a continental climate, Rueda has long cold winters, short springs and hot summers, perfect for the Verdejo grape, the dominant varietal in the region. High elevations and gravelly stone soils allow the Verdejo to ripen by mid-September and develop deep aromas and flavors resulting in dry, fresh wines that are food-friendly and accessible.