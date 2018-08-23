Baker Tilly Announces Exclusive Relationship with Tableau to Develop First-of-its-Kind Solution for Revenue Cycle Optimization

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) announced an exclusive relationship with Tableau to develop Baker Tilly’s next generation Remote Assist solution. Remote Assist is a revenue cycle operations monitoring solution that allows for micro-level process oversight, including individual staff performance metrics. Remote Assist is part of Baker Tilly’s comprehensive Revenue Cycle Innovation Center (RCIC).

Preventative maintenance for revenue cycle operations

“The healthcare revenue cycle ecosystem is wrapped into Baker Tilly’s Remote Assist framework,” Baker Tilly Principal Michael Duke said. “Remote Assist gives a healthcare provider’s management team broad visibility into their overall revenue cycle performance. This allows them to understand the root cause of negative performance and improve decision-making.” Duke adds, “Think of Remote Assist as preventative maintenance for revenue cycle operations.”

Tableau’s Senior Director of Healthcare Sales Mark Norato said, “Baker Tilly’s Remote Assist is a robust, complete solution that, with the advanced visualization capabilities that Tableau is able to offer, will allow healthcare organizations to quickly identify issues, notify management of negative trends, and provide guidance on how to make improvements. We look forward to this important and impactful relationship.”

Journey to $1 billion

Baker Tilly is on a three-year journey to put $1 billion back into the healthcare provider market. Baker Tilly’s RCIC is a fully integrated end-to-end solution that substantially improves a healthcare provider’s operational and financial performance across the full spectrum of revenue cycle activities.

About Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a nationally recognized, full-service accounting and advisory firm whose specialized professionals connect with clients and their businesses through refreshing candor and clear industry insight. With approximately 2,800 employees across the United States, Baker Tilly is ranked as one of the 15 largest accounting and advisory firms in the country. Headquartered in Chicago, Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 33,600 professionals. The combined worldwide revenue of independent member firms is $3.4 billion.