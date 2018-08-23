Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.3 Million Order for Satellite Communications Infrastructure Equipment

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 23, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a $1.3 million order for satellite communications infrastructure equipment from a major defense contractor. The equipment will be deployed by a government entity to support a new VSAT network.

The order specified Comtech EF Data’s VSAT networking equipment. Comtech EF Data’s VSAT solutions are a portfolio of high-performance, satellite-based communications hardware and software suites and professional services including installation, training and maintenance. The systems are focused on throughput and service quality, featuring the processing power needed to support transmission requirements for high data rate applications, high definition video and voice, and low jitter and low latency so stringent SLAs can be met. Additionally, the fully managed systems have the intelligence to enable dynamic allocation of bandwidth when and where it is needed.

“This order is an example of the market acceptance of our VSAT networking solutions to support mission-critical networks,” commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

