SAIC Selects CyrusOne as Preferred Data Center Provider in Virginia

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today that it will relocate one of its two data centers to a CyrusOne data center in Northern Virginia by the first half of 2019. CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global data center real estate investment trust.

This new data center location opens the door for future data center or infrastructure consolidations that may provide facility cost savings to SAIC. Additionally, this move further supports the company’s goal to have its primary and secondary disaster recovery data centers be greater than 150 miles apart.

“During the past seven years, CyrusOne and SAIC have developed a strong relationship that will continue to grow with our new long-term lease agreement,” said SAIC Chief Information Officer Bob Fecteau. “By widening the geographical distance between our data centers, we are improving business continuity and reducing risk.”

“We are elated to utilize our knowledge of the federal contract landscape to provide SAIC and other members of the integrator community with data centers that meet the unique needs of the contracting landscape, such as FISMA high-compliance requirements,” said John Gould, executive vice president, global sales, CyrusOne. “While we provide the space, power and cooling required by our integrator partners, SAIC provides all the integration services required to meet agency needs. This unique model positions CyrusOne to support future, federal data center consolidation efforts for the entire integrator community.”

SAIC developed a Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) architecture and completed the deployment of an active-active configuration across its data centers using VMware’s automated Deployment Tool Kit (DTK). This initial internal capability is directly applicable to customers looking to deploy SDDCs within their current and future data centers.

“SAIC developed this SDDC for ourselves and our customers. Working together, we developed an architecture that helps us consolidate and streamline our data centers, resulting in cost savings over time while also demonstrating to customers our unique SDDC solution,” stated Fecteau.

SAIC is one of 10 companies to earn a VMware Validated Design Certification for its SSDC. Read more about this distinction.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC’s more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

About CyrusOne

Serving the integrator community for over a decade in FedRamp-ready, FISMA-High environments, CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies and nine of the top 10 cloud providers. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 43 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne federal services can be found at https://cyrusone.com/industries/federal/.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in SAIC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other such filings that SAIC makes with the SEC from time to time, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com . Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.