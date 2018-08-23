Olin Brass expands its antimicrobial copper product line through a collaboration with Aereus Technologies

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olin Brass and Aereus Technologies are teaming up to launch CuVerro Shield™ by Aereus Technologies - a new solid antimicrobial copper alloy solution that kills 99.9% of bacteria and can be used to enhance nearly any form, shape, or type of solid surface material - including metals, heat-sensitive wood composites, tiles, polymers, and plastics.

CuVerro® works with innovative manufacturers in healthcare, fitness, and other industries to bring an antimicrobial benefit to their product lines. CuVerro® antimicrobial copper kills bacteria 24/7 and is registered to make public health claims with both the EPA in the United States and the PMRA in Canada. CuVerro® is available in a broad range of configurations including strip, sheet, rod, tube, foil, and ingot. Due to a breakthrough new technology, the addition of CuVerro Shield™ to the product portfolio enables CuVerro® to easily incorporate its bacteria-killing copper solution into the production and manufacturing processes of its customers.

“The launch of CuVerro Shield™ represents a strategic expansion of the CuVerro® product portfolio and reinforces the brand’s leadership position in the category. Collaborating with a strong partner like Aereus Technologies has enabled us to bring insight-based innovation to the marketplace in service of our customers,” says Anthony Kulik, Director of Growth & Business Development at Olin Brass. “CuVerro Shield™ is a game-changing innovation that broadens the reach of antimicrobial copper to an endless set of applications around the globe,” adds Ryan Peyman, Chief Financial Officer at Aereus Technologies.

Contact us today at cuverro@olinbrass.com or 877.311.2883 to learn more about CuVerro Shield™ by Aereus Technologies.

About CuVerro® and Olin Brass

CuVerro® antimicrobial copper is a product offering from Olin Brass, a division of GBC Metals, LLC, which is a key part of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a leading, value-added converter, fabricator, processor, and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products in North America. We engage in metal melting and casting, rolling, drawing, extruding, welding, stamping, and coating to fabricate finished and semi-finished alloy products from processed scrap, virgin metals, and other refined metals. Our products include a wide range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube, painted and fabricated metal component products. Olin Brass products are used in a variety of applications across diversified markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, electronics/electrical components, industrial machinery and equipment and general consumer markets.

For more information visit www.cuverro.com or contact cuverro@olinbrass.com. (OB-0050-1808)

About Aereus Technologies

Aereus Technologies Inc. is an Ontario, Canada-based manufacturing company, specializing in antimicrobial copper solutions. Through their proprietary process, Aereus creates a thin, solid copper alloy layer that kills harmful bacteria on contact and can be applied to almost any solid surface. Aereus Technologies is also the owner of Interspec Systems Ltd., which manufactures hospital headwalls and accessories at their facility in Rosemont, Ontario and Alspec Industries, an ISO 9001-2000 certified metal fabricator. For more information about Aereus, please visit www.aereustech.com or contact sales@aereustech.com.