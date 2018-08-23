CACI Awarded Prime Position on $980 Million Multiple-Award Contract to Support Naval Air Warfare Center

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today that it was awarded a prime position on a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support the design and manufacture of training systems and related equipment for the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD). The nine-year contract, with a ceiling value of $980 million, represents new work for CACI in its Logistics and Material Readiness market area.

NAWCTSD is the principal source of a wide spectrum of training solutions for the U.S. Navy that advance training systems and improve performance. Under the contract, CACI will offer a broad range of support for non-commercial training and simulation systems, including the design, development, production, test and evaluation, delivery, and modification of new and existing systems, helping to expand system core competencies beyond current capabilities.

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI’s proven experience in supporting training and simulations systems for the U.S. Navy assures the Naval Air Warfare Center of comprehensive lifecycle training solutions for trainees from inception to completion. We are dedicated to providing effective and reliable preparation for maritime missions that help safeguard our nation both on land and at sea.”

CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A Fortune World’s Most Admired Company, CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 2000 Index, and the S&P SmallCap600 Index. CACI’s sustained commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate culture and drives its success. With approximately 19,800 employees worldwide, CACI provides dynamic career opportunities for military veterans and industry professionals to support the nation’s most critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award