Tyler Technologies Expands re:Search Portal to New Mexico

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) for Tyler’s re:Search®NM portal. re:SearchNM provides a more efficient way for attorneys, judges, and other constituents to access important case records and documents at any time and on any device.

re:SearchNM is a web-based portal that provides immediate and secure access to a consolidated database of case information. The solution provides a simple, consistent way to view and obtain case records and documents from courts across the state.

“By having a single portal for case documents, all members of the New Mexico legal community will have 24/7 access to information,” said Arthur Pepin, director of the New Mexico AOC. “We believe re:SearchNM will increase efficiency and transparency within our courts, and we look forward to working with Tyler on this important initiative.”

Tyler and the New Mexico AOC expect to provide court constituents many benefits via the re:SearchNM portal, including:

Increased transparency and accessibility of a single portal to a unified, centralized database

Secure access from any device, including PCs, Macs, tablets and smartphones

Support of text searches within PDF documents stored by the court system

Provide email and text alerts on activity related to cases, parties, and filings

The first phase of implementation will include clerks, judges, attorneys, self-represented litigants (SRLs), media, and justice partners, including the district attorney offices and law enforcement agencies. After a successful implementation, Tyler and the New Mexico AOC expect to make re:SearchNM available to the public for even greater transparency and access to justice. re:SearchNM will be modified to maintain security and confidentiality over sensitive information in order for the public to access the solution.

For SRLs in particular, re:SearchNM will help increase access to justice for a group that does not have legal representation. The New Mexico Supreme Court recently mandated that SRLs be given the same level of access to electronic case records as attorneys-of-record. re:SearchNM will allow them to access cases electronically like other members of the legal community, providing equal access to justice.

“Building off the success we’ve experienced for re:Search in Illinois and Texas, we are pleased to be expanding the portal’s availability to New Mexico as we continue to improve access to information for the legal community,” said Terry Derrick, general manager of eSolutions for Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “The transparency and accessibility that re:Search brings to clerks, judges, attorneys, and especially SRLs will increase efficiency and simplify processes.”

