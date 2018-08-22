Keystone Insurers Group Names Green Bay Insurance Center as Pioneer Partner in Wisconsin

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Keystone named Green Bay Insurance Center of Green Bay to its growing list of partners in the state of Wisconsin.

“Green Bay is in the midst of implementing a strategic plan to position their agency for rapid growth, and the timing of their alignment with Keystone could not be more perfect,” said Elizabeth Schenk, Keystone’s vice president of sales and geographic expansion. “They are already identifying multiple ways that Keystone’s resources will assist in their efforts.”

“We are extremely excited to start this new relationship with Keystone!” said Tony Schiegg, Green Bay Insurance president. “We feel their services will help us differentiate ourselves from our competition. These tools along with a few other recent initiatives we’ve taken have us very confident for our future growth!”

About Green Bay Insurance - Green Bay Insurance Center began in 1968 and employs a staff of 25, serving all lines of insurance to the people of northeastern Wisconsin with the same business principals as their founders. President Tony Schiegg is a longtime volunteer with CASA, a local organization that advocates on behalf of abused and neglected children. For more, visit www.gbic.com.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 12 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2018 list of Top 20 Privately-Held Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.