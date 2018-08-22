Celeritive Technologies Signs Strategic Partnership with ORDERFOX.com, Offering New Subscribers a No-Cost 12-Month License of VoluMill Nexion Essentials™

MOORPARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celeritive Technologies, Inc. (Celeritive), developer of VoluMill™ and VoluTurn™, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with ORDERFOX.com, headquartered in Ruggell, Principality of Liechtenstein. ORDERFOX.com is a free global resource platform for companies within the CNC industry in search of the right production partners, inclusive of features like Knowledge and Trends for providing information on technologies, a free Global Machinery Exchange, etc.

“As we analyze the status of the industry, and where we think it will lead in the future, regardless of geographic location, we feel that having the right partners will provide added benefits,” said Brian J. Smith, President of ORDERFOX.com America. “Utilizing the right tools, like what Celeritive offers, will ultimately provide our members a competitive advantage.”

VoluMill’s patented technology generates toolpaths that produce a consistent material removal rate. Its smooth, flowing motion establishes and maintains ideal milling conditions in any part shape. Reduced forces on the spindle and cutting tool enable machining hardware to be safely utilized to its full capabilities.

With this partnership, a new subscription-based version of VoluMill – VoluMill NEXION Essentials™ will be offered to new ORDERFOX.com subscribers free for twelve months. Visit www.volumill.com/ORDERFOX-Promotion, promo code VOLUMILL02.

“Celeritive’s decision to partner with ORDERFOX.com was simple,” said Greg Saisselin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Celeritive Technologies. “It’s easy to understand the value and benefits for our larger customers who are actively seeking job shop services, or for job shops looking to gain exposure into a much broader global market.”

About ORDERFOX.com

ORDERFOX AG, headquartered in Ruggell, Principality of Liechtenstein, launched ORDERFOX.com to provide the only free global platform for companies within the industrial sector to manage digital change actively, and thus overcome the challenges of digitalization and Industry 4.0.

ORDERFOX.com is the Internet of the CNC Industry, which quickly and efficiently connects CNC manufacturers, buyers and their support industries using intelligent filter functions, and therefore, significantly reduces transaction costs and time to market.

About Celeritive Technologies, Inc.

Celeritive Technologies, Inc., the developer of VoluMill™ and VoluTurn™, is the world’s leading innovator of platform independent, science-based toolpaths for the manufacturing industry.