Penwell Treta Wealth Management Opens PlanMember Financial Center in Ft. Worth

David Penwell and Rich Treta of Penwell Treta Wealth Management (PTWM) in Ft. Worth, are pleased to announce their affiliation with PlanMember Securities Corporation as a new PlanMember Financial Center, expanding retirement, investment planning and financial education opportunities for educators and employees of nonprofit organizations in the Dallas - Ft. Worth area. PTWM has over 67 years of combined experience in the financial services industry.

PlanMember, with over $11 billion in assets, specializes in the fee-based 403(b), 457(b), and 401(k) marketplace. PlanMember is certified to offer 403(b) products for the Texas Teachers Retirement System. By partnering with PlanMember as a Financial Center, established independent advisors such as PTWM can tap the support resources and preferred market access of a national company while maintaining their own local identity. To date, PlanMember has established 34 successful Financial Centers in 19 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 nationally.

Penwell has 25 years as a financial planner. He obtained his CLU® in 1997 and ChFC® in 2005.

“As a PlanMember Financial Center,” said Penwell, “we’ll be able to tap into one of the best designed plans for educators around. The professionally managed PlanMember platform—403(b), 457(b), and 401(k)—gives our clients complete control over their money, at all stages of their career.”

Treta’s career spans 32 years. He earned his CFP® designation in 1994 and started working with David Penwell in 2009.

“We feel choosing to partner with PlanMember will be extremely beneficial for our clients and our practice. PlanMember’s independent and robust investment platforms, combined with a superior back office client support system, is the perfect fit for what we are trying to provide to our personal and business clients,” Treta added.

“The affiliation with PTWM supports PlanMember’s ideas for expanding its Financial Center business model to new markets across the country,” said Jon Ziehl, founder and CEO of PlanMember.

PlanMember is a nationally recognized broker/dealer, investment advisor, and member of FINRA/SIPC, providing retirement planning to the public education and non-profit sectors for over three decades. PlanMember delivers personalized retirement planning services and a broad selection of investment and annuity solutions. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.