Mouser Electronics and Grant Imahara Explore Forefront of Cybernetics in New “Generation Robot” Video

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, along with celebrity engineer Grant Imahara, today released the fourth video episode in the Generation Robot series, part of Mouser’s award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program.

In the newest video, Imahara tours the Cyberdyne Studio just outside of Tokyo to learn more about the company’s Hybrid Assistive Limb® (HAL®) — a robotic medical suit that combines human, machine, and information functionalities to restore or improve mobility. The Generation Robot series is sponsored by Mouser’s valued suppliers Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology and Molex.

During the in-depth interview with Cyberdyne CEO Dr. Yoshiyuki Sankai, Mouser and Imahara explore the different uses for human-robot, or cybernetic, implementations. The video features a demonstration of how the HAL system supports and enhances a wearer’s mobility. Imahara also interviews a HAL patient to see and learn more about training in the HAL suit and relearning motor functions, as well as how the technology is improving the patient’s life.

“The melding of human and robotic systems is the pinnacle of innovation,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “The technology we see at Cyberdyne Studio could forever change humanity, providing lasting solutions to physical impairments.”

“This is us moving beyond working next to machines — instead, we’re becoming one with machines. HAL’s technology is tied to our own cerebral nerves so simply thinking about an action allows the technology to carry out the response,” added Imahara.

Since 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together™ program has been one of the most visible and recognized programs in the electronic component industry, featuring projects ranging from 3D printing objects in space to the amazing benefits of technologies that are Shaping Smarter Cities. For 2018, Mouser’s goal is to reach even more innovators around the globe with the Empowering Innovation Together™ program through the focus of how robots impact humanity.

