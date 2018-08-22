Air Methods and Anthem Partner to Provide Access to Emergency Air Medical Services for Anthem Consumers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Methods, a global leader in emergency air medical services, and Anthem today announced that the companies are partnering to provide Anthem consumers with access to Air Methods’ emergency medical services as part of their in-network health coverage benefits. The new partnership covers consumers who are enrolled in Anthem affiliated health plans in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. The agreement is effective as of August 15, 2018.

“When our consumers and their families face a critical medical emergency that requires air transportation, we know that every moment counts, and easing the worries of a financial burden is key to helping them focus on their immediate health needs,” said Colin Drozdowski, Anthem’s Senior Vice President of Provider Solutions. “Our agreement with Air Methods to provide in-network access to emergency medical air services is another way Anthem is working to create a simpler and more affordable healthcare experience for those we have the privilege to serve.”

“In the middle of a medical emergency, no one should have to worry about how they are going to pay for critical care,” said Steve Gorman, CEO of Air Methods. “We look forward to our partnership with the Anthem team, and remain committed to working with all insurers to make sure more patients have affordable access to emergency medical services.”

Air Methods operates 26 air medical bases in the five states in the agreement and more than 300 across the country. From these locations, Air Methods is able to operate its flying intensive care units around-the-clock. The company has provided more than 2.5 million patient transports since 1980.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical provider, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is working to transform health care with trusted and caring solutions. Our health plan companies deliver quality products and services that give their members access to the care they need. With over 73 million people served by its affiliated companies, including nearly 40 million within its family of health plans, Anthem is one of the nation’s leading health benefits companies. For more information about Anthem’s family of companies, please visit www.antheminc.com/companies.