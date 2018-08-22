Destra Capital Investments and LCM Investment Management Announce Distribution Deal for Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Destra Capital Investments LLC (“Destra”) and LCM Investment Management LLC (“LCM”) today announced an agreement for Destra to sub-distribute the Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund (MSFDX/MSFYX/MCFDX/MSFIX)(the “Fund”) to the wholesale channel effective immediately.

“Destra is excited to partner with LCM and expand the distribution of this unique investment strategy,” said Dominic Martellaro, Chief Executive Officer of Destra. Destra Capital Investments LLC, a broker-dealer registered with FINRA, will distribute the Fund to brokers, advisors and financial intermediaries.

“We are pleased to have Destra representing the Fund and look forward to expanding the offering of this sophisticated, endowment-based alternative investment process to the financial advisor community,” said Mark C. Scalzo, LCM Chief Investment Officer and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund.

The Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund, a closed-end interval fund, is designed to pursue total return opportunities with an emphasis on income, by investing in alternative investment strategies and vehicles. The Fund’s strategy is highly differentiated from the current interval fund marketplace because it brings active management to multiple alternative asset classes in an endowment-style framework, including providing access to sophisticated strategies and investments generally not available to the public.

The Fund’s principal distributor is Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Destra Capital Investments LLC, will serve as a sub-distributor of the Fund.

About Destra

Destra Capital connects financial advisors and their clients with innovative investment strategies, in uniquely positioned products from experienced asset managers. At Destra, we take the long view, setting our goal to rise above fleeting market statistics toward the opportunity for long-term returns.

About LCM

LCM Investment Management, LLC (“LCM”) is an SEC registered investment advisor specializing in multi-asset investment solutions with an emphasis on alternative strategies. In total, LCM manages roughly $600 million in discretionary and non-discretionary assets under management.

