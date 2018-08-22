LaSalle Hotel Properties Confirms Receipt of Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) (“LaSalle” or the “Company”) today confirmed that it received a proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) (“Pebblebrook”) on August 21, 2018 to acquire LaSalle in a transaction with consideration of 0.92 common shares of Pebblebrook per common share of LaSalle, with the option for LaSalle shareholders to elect to receive cash up to a maximum of 30% in aggregate of the consideration, subject to pro ration.

On May 21, 2018, LaSalle entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII, under which Blackstone will acquire all outstanding common shares of beneficial interest of LaSalle for $33.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.8 billion (the “Blackstone Merger Agreement”).

In accordance with the terms of the Blackstone Merger Agreement, and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the LaSalle Board of Trustees (the “Board”) will carefully review Pebblebrook’s proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company’s shareholders. The Board has not changed its recommendation of the existing transaction with Blackstone or made any determination as to whether Pebblebrook’s proposal constitutes, or could reasonably be expected to lead to, a “Superior Proposal” under the terms of the Blackstone Merger Agreement. The Board expects to respond to Pebblebrook’s proposal in due course.

LaSalle shareholders are advised to take no action at this time.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisors to LaSalle and Goodwin Procter LLP and DLA Piper LLP (US) are acting as legal counsel.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier lodging groups, including Access Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Benchmark Hospitality, Davidson Hotel Company, Evolution Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, JRK Hotel Group, Inc., Marriott International, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Outrigger Lodging Services, Provenance Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotel Group.

