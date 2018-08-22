ADDING MULTIMEDIA Frontier Communications Launches New National Brand Platform: Stakes out Market Position as Consumer-Focused Guide for Navigating Today’s Internet Services Maze

Frontier Launches New Brand Platform: Brought to life through lighthearted vignettes by an affable "balladeer," Frontier's new brand advertising illustrates the challenges consumers of all ages and cultures encounter as they try to navigate the labyrinth of Internet services.

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a forward shift in competitive strategy, Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is introducing a new nationwide brand platform focused on establishing Frontier as a welcome guide for consumers facing challenges and frustrations in navigating today’s Internet services market.

Accompanied by simplified service offerings from Frontier, the “Don’t Go It Alone” campaign creative delivers a central message: the Internet world is confusing and unreliable, but Frontier can be the absolute best guide in the complex maze that is today’s digital frontier.

“We are excited about our brand, committed to a renewed promise to customers, and confident in our ability to own this unique and bold position in the Internet services marketplace. Our brand goal is to be the customer’s absolute best guide available in navigating the digital frontier; our business goals to accelerate subscriber growth and reduce churn go hand-in-hand,” said John Maduri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for Frontier Communications.

Brought to life through whimsical song and lighthearted vignettes by an affable “balladeer,” Frontier’s new brand advertising illustrates the challenges consumers of all ages and cultures encounter as they try to navigate the labyrinth of Internet services, technology and terminology in their lifestyle, entertainment, and home workplace environments.

An accompanying company-wide internal campaign is already training all Frontier employees to serve as all-inclusive “guides” to consumers. Frontier serves more than five million residential and business customers, offering video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions through best-in-class fiber-optic and copper networks in 29 states.

“A brand campaign must be creative and memorable. It also has to drive a client’s business forward,” said Lance Jensen, Chief Creative Officer of Hill Holliday. “The Balladeer is a fun and accessible character who brings humanity and humor to the frustrating experience of dealing with Internet and TV service. We can’t wait to put him to work for the Frontier brand.”

The campaign launches this week in Frontier markets nationally and includes broadcast, radio, online video, out of home, digital and social components. A preview of the campaign spots and more information about Frontier’s products and services is available at www.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications: Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.