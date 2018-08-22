Zimperium Finishes First Six Months of 2018 with Record Growth, New Strategic Partnerships and Numerous Product Innovations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zimperium, the global leader in mobile threat defense (MTD), finished the first half of 2018 on a continued high-growth trend. Fueled by triple-digit increases, the company is growing significantly faster than the market, and continuing to take share from competitors. Zimperium’s strong performance parallels the accelerating demand for mobile device security and MTD solutions. In fact, the mobile device security market is poised to reach several billion dollars by 2022.

As more companies, especially those in the public sector, financial and healthcare industries, move toward a mobile-centric approach, there is an increased need to protect the sensitive information that lives on mobile devices. Zimperium’s on-device, machine learning-based detection protects mobile devices and data at machine speed, without the delays and limitations of cloud-based detection. The company’s patented machine learning technology has detected every mobile exploit over the last five years, on-device and without requiring updates.

“MTD solutions protect mobile devices against a wide array of mobile threats through application scanning and risk management, network protection, behavioral anomaly detection and vulnerability management,” according to Patrick Hevesi and Michael Isbitski, research directors, Gartner for Technical Professionals1.

1H 2018 Business Highlights Include:

Corporate Successes

Increased enterprise bookings by more than 300 percent

Continued to deliver a 95+ percent renewal rate

Signed OEM partnership with market-leading endpoint security vendor

Closed large, multi-year partnership with a major US city to offer mobile security to all residents

Closed multi-year, multi-million endpoint global banking opportunity with unparalleled zIAP SDK to protect internal applications and consumer-facing online banking applications

Significant traction with MobileIron’s Mobile Threat Defense solution as an integrated OEM agent with over 100 percent quarter over quarter growth

Awards and Recognition

Product Innovations

Launched new Zimperium capabilities which included Anti-phishing Protection Domain-based Remediation BlueBorne Vulnerability Detection Multiple EMM Support and Management from our single Console Group-Based Policies Capable of operating in any cloud or on-premises

Exceeded half a billion security events per day

Integrated GDPR reporting and management functionality

zLabs Research Advancements

Over 70 million threats recorded

300,000 OS threats

29,000 Man in the Middle (MITM) threats

25,000 Rogue access points

20,000 rooted/jailbroken devices

64,000 iOS profiles (a very dangerous threat that results in escalation of privileges)

Numerous examples of our z9 engine uniquely detecting malware including a repackaged version of Temple Run 2 and AdWare Droppers

“The success we’ve seen in the first half of 2018 demonstrates our commitment to solving our customers’ mobile device security problems,” said Shridhar Mittal, chief executive officer, Zimperium. “The momentum we are seeing in our business is unprecedented as organizations quickly pivot from questioning if there is a threat to how quickly can they protect themselves against this latest and mostly unprotected organizational entry point to steal valuable information.”

About Zimperium®

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, offers real-time, on-device protection against Android and iOS threats. The Zimperium platform leverages our award-winning machine learning-based engine, z9, to protect mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks and malicious apps. To date, z9 has detected 100% of zero-day mobile exploits without requiring an update or suffering from the delays and limitations of cloud-based detection—something no other mobile security provider can claim. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zimperium is backed by Sierra Ventures, Samsung, Telstra, Warburg Pincus and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

Zimperium, the Zimperium name, and logo, Powered by Zimperium, zIPS, zIAP and z9 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Zimperium, Inc. in the US and other countries.

1 Gartner, Comparison of Mobile Threat Defense Solutions, 20 July 2018