EdCast Launches New App Store -- The One-Stop Shop for Corporate Employee and Customer Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdCast, the award-winning knowledge cloud and learning experience platform (LXP) for unified discovery and personalized learning, is excited to announce the launch of a new app store. The store provides a marketplace for application developers in the knowledge management space to reach a global audience of users and is being unveiled today at the 4th Annual Future-Ready Summit hosted at Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Palo Alto.

The app store will connect leading developers and ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) with organizations’ site administrators to easily enable finding and integrating available applications directly into their EdCast LXP with just a few clicks, easily integrating the latest corporate learning/skilling/talent management solutions into their platform. Developers can directly add their apps to the site so they are available to be purchased. Some of the apps that are a part of EdCast’s app store include Leapest, MentorCloud, MyGuide, SkillNet, TalentQuest and more.

"We are very excited to be part of the EdCast app store,” says Ravishankar Gundlapalli, Founder and CEO of MentorCloud. “Along with personalized content from EdCast, organizations using MentorCloud’s AI-powered mentor matching engine can easily connect and engage their aspiring learners with the right mentors and subject-matter experts, thereby accelerating skills development and engagement."

“SkillNet is excited to join the EdCast app store to help innovative companies use our assessment engine to find and fix skill gaps,” says Mike Kritzman, Founder and CEO of SkillNet Software. “We automate Individual Development Paths with targeted learning from EdCast. Firms seeking a robust assessment capability to accelerate professional development results are going to love the SkillNet and EdCast solutions.”

EdCast’s new app store is another innovative solution to build and expand a complete online ecosystem for enterprises and employee learners, in addition to its ContentExchange and Instructor Marketplace. EdCast is expanding its marketplace both horizontally and vertically by leveraging the latest technology and responding to the new market demands of the fourth industrial revolution taking place.

Recently, EdCast developed and launched the world’s largest marketplace for corporate learning content providers to reach leading global organizations with information and resources for rapid upskilling called the ContentExchange, featuring content providers that include edX.org, Regis Group, Harvard ManageMentor, Mandel Communications and Intuition. ContentExchange users benefit from a very unique learning experience as a result of optimized content supported by revolutionary AI to maximize relevance and timeliness.

EdCast offers its Learning Experience Platform, with technology for learning, knowledge management and information discovery, to customers that include HPE, Schneider Electric, Dell EMC, Walmart and many others. With tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) process automation, EdCast’s LXP was recently selected by NASSCOM, World Economic Forum and Norway’s non-profit Future Learning Lab to power global multi-million user, public-facing upskilling and reskilling initiatives.

“The app store enables us to accelerate EdCast’s building out of the world’s largest corporate learning ecosystem, allowing us to be a one-stop shop knowledge marketplace for large organizations,” says Karl Mehta, Founder and CEO of EdCast. “We continue to innovate and deliver exciting new employer solutions to fulfill our mission of connecting the right people with the right content at the right time to ensure their workforces are future-ready.”

If you or your organization is interested in learning more about EdCast’s app store, please contact app-store@edcast.com.

About EdCast

EdCast is the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud solution for unified discovery, personalized learning and knowledge management across the enterprise. Its award-winning platform is used globally by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations, including HPE, Schneider Electric, Walmart, ANZ Bank, Jefferson Health and Dell EMC, to solve the discovery, curation and recommendation problems of content fragmentation across external, internal and tacit knowledge sources. EdCast’s solutions include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP) and MyGuide’s multi-language, in-app content authoring solution. Follow on Twitter @EdCast.