MedMen Gains Exclusive Rights to Woodstock Name for Cannabis Products

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive license agreement (the “Agreement”) with Woodstock Ventures LC and its affiliate The Woodstock Cannabis Company (collectively, “Woodstock”), granting MedMen rights to use the iconic Woodstock brand on cannabis products manufactured and sold in six states: California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

The Agreement grants MedMen the right to manufacture and distribute Woodstock branded cannabis products to MedMen stores or third-party retailers in those six states, and anticipates additional states should Woodstock decide to enter them. The Agreement also gives MedMen premium placement of cannabis products at Woodstock music festivals and promotions. Medical marijuana is currently legal in the six states covered by the agreement, adult-use is legal in California, Nevada and Massachusetts.

“The Woodstock festival marked the height of the 1960s counter-culture movement,” said MedMen Co-founder and CEO Adam Bierman. “As a brand, MedMen is all about pushing the boundaries and bringing about progressive change to make marijuana use part of the mainstream, so this partnership between MedMen and Woodstock makes perfect sense. It will help us reach a broad audience of consumers who are familiar with marijuana use, and ready to discover new products and ways to incorporate cannabis into their lives.”

“We’ve been looking for the right partner—one with our values and our quality standards. When we were introduced to MedMen, we knew that our search was over,” said Michael Lang and Joel Rosenman, co-producers of the 1969 Woodstock Festival and all Woodstock reunion festivals. “They are tireless innovators of new products who never lose sight of the number one focus for both of our companies – quality.”

A leading cultivator, producer and retailer of state-sanctioned cannabis in the U.S., MedMen currently operates licensed facilities in California, Nevada and New York.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nation’s largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws. Visit http://www.medmen.com.

ABOUT THE WOODSTOCK CANNABIS COMPANY AND WOODSTOCK VENTURES LC:

Michael Lang, Doug Roberts, and Joel Rosenman, the Managing Directors of Woodstock Ventures LC, formed The Woodstock Cannabis Company for its product line based on the iconic link between the WOODSTOCK® festivals and cannabis. Woodstock Ventures LC is currently planning the 2019 activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first WOODSTOCK® Festival. For more information, please visit the official site of Woodstock Ventures LC at www.Woodstock.com.

Source: MedMen Enterprises