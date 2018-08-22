Kate Hudson and New York & Company Announce Multi-Year Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) today announced a partnership with Kate Hudson, further expanding upon its success in developing high-profile collaborations. The award-winning actress, best-selling author and globally-successful businesswomen has signed a multi-year deal with New York & Company to be the Brand Ambassador of its $200M “Soho Jeans” collection, and will also partner with the Company to develop her own ready-to-wear fashion line.

“We are excited to partner with Kate Hudson and believe she is the perfect addition to our company,” stated Greg Scott, CEO of New York and Company. “Our customers have been asking for a partnership with Kate for years, and we believe her tremendous star power, unbelievable style, and broad social influence will not only strengthen our relationships with existing customers but also ignite our customer acquisition initiatives.”

The Soho Jeans collection represents significant percentage of the Company’s annual sales and includes an extensive assortment of jeans and related apparel that are designed with proprietary fabrics. The denim assortment at New York & Company is designed to “fit everyone”, and is unique in its attention to on-trend fashion and inclusive sizing, ranging from 00 – 20, including petite and tall.

In addition to her role as a Brand Ambassador, Kate will design and develop her first ready-to-wear fashion apparel collection, slated to launch in March 2019. New York & Company will leverage its infrastructure, technical design and sourcing capabilities to build the brand. The new brand will be available at New York & Company stores and its ecommerce site as well as on its own dedicated ecommerce platform, with potential for additional retailer partnerships in the future—a first in New York & Company’s history.

“It has always been important for me to partner with companies that share my values and creative vision. I love the quality of materials and fabrics New York & Company uses,” said Kate Hudson. “Their size ranges and affordable price points, along with their commitment to empowering women through fashion makes New York & Company an ideal partner for me to launch my new collection with.”

“We believe this will be significant to our continued growth in the ever-changing retail landscape, further solidifying New York & Company as an industry leader that creates digital brands that matter. This strategy provides our company with added diversity in our revenue stream, as we expand the breadth of our assortments and channels served,” said Mr. Scott.

Mr. Scott further stated, “We are more than excited to partner with Kate, and look forward to developing a collection with her that we believe will be a substantial business. We welcome Kate to the family, joining Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union as the fashion powerhouses of New York & Company.”

The Kate Hudson for Soho Jeans Campaign was shot by world-renowned photographer, Alexi Lubomirski in Malibu, CA and will appear in stores nationwide and online beginning Thursday, August 30th.

Click here for high resolution images.

About Kate Hudson:

Kate Hudson is an actress, producer, fashion icon and author of the New York Times bestselling Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body and Pretty Fun: Celebrating and Creating a Lifetime of Traditions. She won the Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in “Almost Famous.” Her numerous film credits also include “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Fool’s Gold” and “Bride Wars,” which she also produced. She lent her voice to the global hit, “Kung Fun Panda 3” and co-starred in Reginald Hudlin’s “Marshall,” opposite Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Josh Gad and Dan Stevens. In 2013, Kate co-founded Fabletics, a high-performance lifestyle brand with a mission to offer high-quality activewear at an accessible price, available online and in retail stores throughout the U.S. Kate’s many charitable and humanitarian affiliations include The Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program, the United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, and numerous other organizations dedicated to protecting the rights and well-being of women, children and education around the world.

About New York & Company

New York & Company, Inc. is a leading omni-channel women’s fashion retailer designing on-trend and versatile collections at a great value. The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now operate over 400 retail and outlet locations nationwide while also growing a substantial eCommerce business. Its branded merchandise, including collaborations with Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union, is sold exclusively at these locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com.