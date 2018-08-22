Applied Insight and DV United Awarded Technology Services Task Order in Support of Social Security Advisory Board

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Insight, a market leader in solving complex technology challenges for federal government customers, and DV United, a small business joint venture serving federal government IT requirements, have together been awarded an IT Security and Support Services Task Order in support of the US Social Security Advisory Board in Washington D.C.

“ We’re delighted to be working with SSAB, a new customer for the AI and DV United partnership,” said Greg Walker, president of Applied Insight. “ We’ll be working hard to deliver innovations that improve the security and effectiveness of SSAB’s technology infrastructure. This is core to AI’s mission of empowering government customers to collaborate more effectively in delivering vital public services. We look forward to delivering on this mission for our new customer.”

The task order, awarded under the NITAAC GWAC framework, involves the provision of a range of support services for SSAB’s IT systems. The scope of the contract includes developing and implementing a comprehensive system modernization plan, cyber security services and federal security regulation compliance, ongoing system backup, and 24/7 network monitoring and response.

“ It is a great honor for DV United to have been selected to provide this critical support to the SSAB,” said Edgar Lewin, chief executive officer of DV United. “ We are excited to bring our diverse set of capabilities to bear in supporting the assessment and development of a comprehensive system modernization plan for the current and future needs of SSAB. We are proud to once again be teamed with AI in a mission critical joint support effort.”

The AI/DV United team will be applying its proven, best-in-class managed service delivery approach to achieve major improvements in SSAB’s user experience, system performance, security and compliance. The approach is underpinned by the highest levels of quality assurance under ISO, ITIL and CMMI certifications.

The SSAB is an independent board established to advise the president, congress and the commissioner of Social Security on Social Security and Supplemental Security Income policy.

About Applied Insight

Applied Insight is a leading technology solutions provider supporting the Federal Government with the strongest mission focus. Our solutions empower people to collaborate more effectively in delivering services vital to our nation. Our unique approach to information technology considers people first leaving no stone unturned when solving our customers’ technology challenges. We make it our job to understand our customer’s mission and the user’s reality right from the start, combining technology and process to deliver what customers really need to succeed. For more information, please visit www.applied-insight.com

About DV United

DV United, LLC (DV United) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that combines the strength of 34 successful and established IT small businesses to provide value-added IT services to our Federal Government clients. We offer a diverse set of capabilities to meld project execution disciplines with the individual strengths of our member companies. We have a rich history of offering exceptional enterprise IT solutions, innovative technologies, certified management strategies and direct experience in the delivery of IT services and solutions. DV United is led and managed by two SDVOSB entities: Alyn Group Technology, Inc. (AGT) and The Dalton Gang, Inc. (TDG). For more information, please visit www.dvunited.com