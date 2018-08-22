Static Control Launches Multilingual Websites with MotionPoint to Support Global Growth

COCONUT CREEK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MotionPoint, a leader in technology and services for website translation, localization and optimization, announced today that Static Control has launched its website in eight new languages using MotionPoint’s solution. These multilingual sites will help Static Control, the leader in providing quality ink jet and laser cartridges to the imaging aftermarket, better serve global customers and expand into new markets.

Static Control selected MotionPoint’s fully turn-key website localization solution to translate, deploy and operate Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Polish, Russian and Turkish versions of its site. With more than 25 international offices, Static Control knew these websites would help advance the company’s competitive position and contribute to its overall success and growth.

“Companies that assume English is the only language of global business are ignoring a major growth opportunity,” said Erwin Pijpers, senior vice president of global sales of Static Control. “MotionPoint gave us an easy solution to quickly launch and successfully manage multilingual websites, opening up a whole new world of opportunities for our company – literally.”

For the past two years, Static Control has shifted its business model to serve a broader customer base. It has evolved from selling toner and ink cartridge components exclusively to remanufacturers, and now sells toner and ink jet cartridges to dealers and retailers, too. As a result, it needed to reach new global customers who were unaware of its 30-year history as the component leader.

Adding these new sites ensures Static Control can efficiently and effectively reach international customers in their preferred languages to build awareness, provide better customer service and maximize potential market share.

“Many B2B businesses have been slow to transform their digital experiences,” said Craig Witt, executive vice president at MotionPoint. “Static Control’s commitment to the unique needs of its customers, prospects and partners positions it to build stronger, more trusting relationships all over the world.”

Communicating in locally preferred languages also enables Static Control’s global customers to have a better understanding of the company’s products, technical specifications and unique industry insights.

Further, Static Control doesn’t have to dedicate expensive in-house resources to translate its online content. With MotionPoint’s solution, employees can continually focus on providing top-notch customer service and retaining customer business.

“Before MotionPoint, finding a solution that was sustainable and easily adaptable to our growing needs was difficult,” explained Pijpers. “No other company could deliver such a complete solution that practically automates the translation of our website. The level of accessibility and quick turnaround truly makes MotionPoint feel like an extension of our team.”

For information about MotionPoint, visit www.motionpoint.com.

About MotionPoint

MotionPoint solves the operational complexity and cost of website localization. The company’s technology and turn-key solution are built to translate, deploy, and operate multilingual websites, optimizing the customer experience across channels. MotionPoint is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Fla. To learn about MotionPoint, please visit www.motionpoint.com.

About Static Control Components

For 30 years, Static Control has developed and manufactured the toner, microchips and components that go inside of printer cartridges from its world headquarters in Sanford, North Carolina, USA. Building upon its reputation as the technology and quality leader of aftermarket imaging systems, Static Control brings new levels of reliability to the industry through its finished ink jet and laser cartridge offerings. To learn about Static Control, visit www.scc-inc.com.