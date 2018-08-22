DAZN ANNOUNCES CRISTIANO RONALDO AS ITS FIRST GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAZN, the global live and on-demand sport streaming service, has today announced its first global ambassador: one of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s key role as a global ambassador with DAZN will include promoting DAZN across current live markets, including Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan plus future territories.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins the DAZN family as both parties enter a new chapter in their respective journeys. Ronaldo has just moved to Juventus FC having spent his last nine years winning numerous team and individual honors at Real Madrid.

DAZN arrived in Italy recently with a rich roster of exclusive premium sports events including Serie A TIM, Serie BKT, LaLiga and Ligue 1, signaling the dawn of a new era for Italian sport and fans.

James Rushton, CEO, DAZN, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for DAZN. As our business grows internationally and pushes new boundaries, it’s important that we align ourselves with sporting greats who do the same. Cristiano is undoubtedly a legend, fans love him and that’s why we wanted to work with him. He’s a big sports fan himself, so having him advocating the work we’re doing is perfect.”

Cristiano Ronaldo added: “The world is changing and thanks to an innovative approach, DAZN is breaking down barriers for sports fans. Now we can watch sport however and whenever we want, which is why, for me, being part of DAZN’s journey was an easy decision to make.”

ABOUT DAZN

DAZN is the world’s first pure sports streaming service that allows fans to watch their sports, their way, live or on-demand. Fans can watch their favorite teams, leagues and players anytime, anywhere, for just one affordable monthly price for access to all available sports on the platform. DAZN provides for a 1-month free trial, no long-term contract, no bundles and the option of cancelling the subscription whenever you want. DAZN is available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Canada and Italy on most connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. DAZN is a part of Perform, a leading global sports media group. DAZN will launch in the U.S. on Sept. 10 at just $9.99 a month.

Visit http://media.dazn.com/en/ for more information.

ABOUT PERFORM GROUP

Perform Group is the digital leader in global sports media and one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. With almost 3,000 employees in over 30 countries, its businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports. Perform Group streams sports to fans directly through DAZN, its unique live and on-demand service. It partners with the biggest rights holders such as WTA, NFL, FIBA and CONMEBOL to help them commercialize and grow their sports around the world. It produces better, faster, more detailed content and data for broadcasters, media companies, sports teams and sponsors. It operates some of the world's biggest digital sports platforms, such as Goal.com and SportingNews.com.

Visit performgroup.com for further information.

ABOUT ACCESS INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1986 by Sir Leonard Blavatnik, the global industrialist and philanthropist, Access Industries is a privately-held group with strategic investments in the United States, Europe and South America. With corporate offices in New York, London and Moscow, its holdings include a number of market-leading companies in the natural resources and chemicals, media and telecommunications, venture capital and real estate sectors. Access Industries’ investments in the media and entertainment sector include Warner Music Group, Deezer, AI Film, and Perform Group.

Visit https://www.accessindustries.com/ for further information.