DHIN and LegalShield to Launch Innovative Fraud Protection Product

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delaware Health Information Network (DHIN) and LegalShield announced that the two companies have reached an agreement to build a unique identity theft protection product. They will couple DHIN’s Health Check Alert* with LegalShield’s IDShield, giving consumers in Delaware and the surrounding region peace of mind about the safety of their personal data and a one-stop shop to protect their health care and personal information.

Through DHIN’s Health Check Alert mobile messaging service, a subscriber receives a secure text message when a medical result has been delivered to his or her ordering physician, when a medical professional has accessed the subscriber’s medical record, or if the subscriber has been admitted to the emergency room or hospital. If the subscriber does not recognize an alert or encounter, he or she receives instructions to notify the appropriate party to point out the result or encounter.

The near real-time alert system is based on DHIN’s robust health information platform, which receives clinical results from all Delaware hospitals and commercial lab and radiology centers, as well as patient encounter information from nearly 100 hospitals in six states and the District of Columbia. Encounter alerts notify the subscriber of the delivery of information, along with the time, date and source of the information. No specific clinical information is included in the secure texts.

“With health records selling on the black market for reportedly up to fifty times more than financial information, Health Check Alert offers greater transparency into the sharing of a patient’s healthcare information,” explained Randy Farmer, DHIN’s chief operating officer. This unique identity theft product from the combined efforts of LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal and identity theft plans, and DHIN will offer an added layer of protection for subscribers through an enhanced IDShield identity theft solution for individuals and families.

“With more ways for criminals to obtain your personal information online—and more complex ways to cover their tracks—it’s more important than ever to protect consumers, and this partnership will help secure incredibly sensitive health information,” said Scott Grissom, VP, Product Leadership, Marketing & Sales. “IDShield is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of dedicated, licensed private investigators to restore your identity. DHIN’s network and approach for near real-time alerts perfectly complements IDShield, creating a more comprehensive identity protection product.”

Subscribers will receive Health Check Alert and the full IDShield feature suite, including:

• Court Record Monitoring • Internet Monitoring • Credit Score Monitoring • SSN Skip Trace • Credit Score Tracker • Social Media Monitoring • Data Breach Notification • Password App • Emergency Assistance • Payday Loan Monitoring

The combined product is slated to launch in 2019, initially available to residents of Delaware and Maryland, with planned near-term expansion to the border areas of other states and the District of Columbia. The two companies will also approach healthcare systems and insurance companies across the country, as this solution is expandable to other regions. The service can be offered in lieu of traditional credit bureau monitoring services, which are typically offered to consumers after their information has been compromised. Learn more at dhin24seven.org.

* A provisional patent has been issued on DHIN’s Health Check Alert product, from an application submitted in partnership with mPulse Mobile, the leading provider of mobile health engagement solutions.

About DHIN

DHIN, the Delaware Health Information Network, was the first live, statewide health information exchange in the nation. Launched in 2007, today it serves all of Delaware’s acute care hospitals and approaching 100% of the state’s medical providers. More than 14,000,000 clinical results and reports are delivered through DHIN each year. There are a total of 2.5 million unique patients with results on DHIN, including patients from all 50 states. DHIN shares real-time clinical information to improve patient outcomes, eliminate the duplication of services and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information about DHIN, visit www.DHIN.org or call 302-678-0220. Please also visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@DHIN_hie).

About LegalShield

A pioneer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s leading providers of legal safeguards and protection against identity theft for individuals, families and small businesses. The 45-year-old company has more than 1,753,000 members that are covered by its legal and identity theft plans. IDShield provides identity theft protection to one million individuals. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that members can call for help without having to worry about high hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of licensed private investigators on call to restore a member’s identity. For more information, call press and corporate relations at 580-436-1234.