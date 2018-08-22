Silver Peak Launches New Global Authorized Deployment Partner Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Peak®, the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, announced today a new Authorized Deployment Partner (ADP) Program, specifically designed to train, certify and authorize a select group of experienced services partners with the capability to unify and manage all facets of the design, deployment and management of the industry leading Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN solution. The ADP program is designed to enable authorized partners to deliver consistent and successful SD-WAN deployment methodologies and best practices to forward-thinking enterprises seeking a business-first networking model to accelerate cloud and digital business initiatives. The program has already attracted some of the industry’s most capable and highly regarded partners, including: Cavell Group, FireOwls Corporation, Geode Networks, Traversa Solutions and Velociti.

“Silver Peak is providing partners with an unprecedented opportunity to add additional high-margin services to their portfolio, while helping enterprise customers to confidently deploy the Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution,” said Kristian Thyregod, vice president for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Silver Peak. “As a company deeply committed to the channel, our new ADP program will dramatically reduce channel complexity and provide enterprise customers with options when implementing and deploying an SD-WAN solution that align to their unique business and cloud requirements. We are delighted to have already welcomed a number of valued partners to our ADP program.”

Silver Peak ADP partners span the US, EMEA and APAC regions and qualified partners currently include:

Cavell Group

With locations in The Netherlands, the UK, Belgium, and Portugal, The Cavell Group offers research, consulting, professional services and training in SD-WAN, Cloud and mobility. Since it was founded 15 years ago, the company has served customers in over 45 countries globally.

“At Cavell Group, we have designed, implemented and supported some of the largest IP infrastructures in EMEA,” said Jan Vos, business development at Cavell Group. “As part of the new Silver Peak ADP Program, we will be able to support international customers who have chosen this market leading SD-WAN infrastructure with our proven expertise in migrating networks towards new technologies and suppliers.”

FireOwls Corporation

Headquartered in Irvine, California, FireOwls Corporation specializes in global integrations of the Silver Peak award-winning SD-WAN solution with other industry leading networking, voice, and security technologies.

"We pride ourselves on large-scale deployments with zero downtime when integrating the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution into our customer's wide area network edge,” said Henry Chan, CEO at FireOwls Corporation. "As a member of the Silver Peak Authorized Deployment Partner program, we are in a strong position to assist enterprises with accelerated global deployments, so that their businesses can accelerate time to value from their SD-WAN solution deployments.”

Geode Networks

Geode Networks is an innovative technology services company headquartered in Gloucestershire, UK. Their expertise lies in ensuring the delivery of business-critical applications over both wired and wireless infrastructures.

“We’re extremely proud to become one of the first members of the Silver Peak ADP program,” said Andy de Clerck, director at Geode Networks. “Silver Peak fully recognizes that SD-WAN is a rapidly growing industry, and having their endorsement behind our SD-WAN consultancy, design, deployment and lifecycle management services enables our customers to deploy Silver Peak confidently, quickly and easily.” He concluded, “As a result, our partnership with Silver Peak gives our customers the reassurance and power to build a better SD-WAN.”

Traversa Solutions

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Traversa Solutions integrates technology into multi-vendor environments enabling value-added resellers and product manufacturers to expand their services portfolios and businesses. It aims to provide the highest level of service to resellers, product manufacturers and their customers.

“As a company dedicated to redefining how networking and security technologies are brought to the market, we are excited to work with Silver Peak to offer comprehensive SD-WAN services for Silver Peak channel partners and their customers,” said Drew Meyers, vice president of business development at Traversa Solutions. “As a member of the ADP program, we are able to develop, design and deliver SD-WAN projects from start to finish using Silver Peak solutions.”

Velociti

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services headquartered in Riverside, Missouri. Specializing in technology design, deployment and support, Velociti has a diverse range of global enterprise customers, of which many are Fortune 500 companies.

“We are committed to meeting the needs of customers from a myriad of industries that have complex technological needs,” said Zac Graham, senior director of business development at Velociti. “Providing the highest level of service and innovative technologies is vital to our customers, which is why we are proud to become part of the Silver Peak ADP program. Working alongside Silver Peak and its partners will help us to meet the highest demands of our enterprise customers by providing an award-winning SD-WAN solution with the highest levels of ROI.”

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak is the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions. Silver Peak offers a high-performance SD-WAN solution that provides secure and reliable virtual overlays to connect users to applications with the flexibility to use any combination of underlying transport without compromising application performance. This results in greater business agility and lower costs. More than 3,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak broadband and hybrid WAN solutions across 80 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com/.

© 2018 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Silver Peak, the Silver Peak logo, and all Silver Peak product names, logos, and brands are trademarks or registered trademarks of Silver Peak Systems, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.